During the flu pandemic of 1918-1920, at least 50 million people died around the world. That strain of the flu virus was so virulent that many times individuals would get sick in the morning and die by the end of the day.

It has always been the flu that medical professionals fear will be the cause of the next big pandemic. As serious as the COVID pandemic has been and continues to be – 1 million Americans and 239 of our fellow Cocke Countians dead as of this writing, a new strain of the flu virus is lurking out there and if the population has no immunity to it, either because of earlier exposures or through vaccination, things could get really bad very quickly.

