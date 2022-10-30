During the flu pandemic of 1918-1920, at least 50 million people died around the world. That strain of the flu virus was so virulent that many times individuals would get sick in the morning and die by the end of the day.
It has always been the flu that medical professionals fear will be the cause of the next big pandemic. As serious as the COVID pandemic has been and continues to be – 1 million Americans and 239 of our fellow Cocke Countians dead as of this writing, a new strain of the flu virus is lurking out there and if the population has no immunity to it, either because of earlier exposures or through vaccination, things could get really bad very quickly.
Annually, influenza causes nine to 40 million illnesses and 12,000 to 50,000 deaths in the United States. In 2009, the Tennessee Department of Health estimated that if we did have a full scale flu pandemic, 1.8 million people would get sick and 38,060 individuals would die in our state. Of course, the state’s population has grown since then and, consequently, these numbers probably should be adjusted upward.
Dr. William Schaffner, one of America’s top infectious disease doctors who teaches at Vanderbilt, and many other medical professionals, have said that the question is not “if” we will have a flu pandemic, but rather “when” it will occur.
Early indications are that we could have a difficult flu season this year.
The seasons are flipped north and south of the equator. For example, Australia is now coming out of its winter as we head into ours, and the Aussies have had a very bad flu season.
Further, flu does not always strike the same population group with the same ferocity. In 1918, for example, children younger than age 5, the elderly and 20-40 year olds were particular targets of the virus. Why 20-40 year olds? Because once the virus entered their healthy young bodies and encountered no preexisting immunity from earlier exposures or vaccinations, their bodies overreacted, resulting in a so-called cytokinetic storm. This overreaction by younger individuals’ systems frequently caused them to literally drown in their own bodily fluids.
This year it is possible that 1 to 3 year olds could be at most risk for the flu. The general population took strong measures to protect themselves from the COVID virus by masking, staying home from work and school when sick and other well advised steps.
Those sensible steps tamped down not only the spread of COVID but also the virus which causes flu. With less exposure to the influenza virus, very young children have not developed a natural immunity against it. Importantly, however, it should be noted children are eligible for the flu vaccine at age 6 months.
Even more frightening is the possibility of what some scientists have called a twin-demic, an event which would occur if COVID roared back at the same time a new, mean strain of the flu virus appeared.
But enough of this gloom and doom. What can you do to help Cocke County avoid another round of contagion-related deaths and illnesses?
First of all, get a flu shot after talking to your doctor about whether that is safe for you based on your specific health conditions. This is particularly important for those over age 65 since persons in that age group are more prone to have a heart attack or stroke if they do catch the flu. Flu vaccines have been around a long time and are generally safe and effective.
The shot is not bad at all: a small needle, doesn’t hurt and doesn’t make most people feel the least bit uncomfortable. My good friend Marty Bailey gets an “A” for my vaccine experience. By the way, those of you who, like me, are a little older should probably get what is known as the quadrivalent vaccine. It appears we AARP types need a little stronger protection.
Sadly, Americans are notoriously bad about getting a flu shot: about 50% of us in a good year. That is disturbing in light of the fact that many people around the world don’t have access to this preventive medication and would give their proverbial eye teeth for it.
Through the years, I have often heard people say, “Oh, he/she just has the flu.” Make no mistake about it, the flu can kill you and those you love. So suck it up. Talk to your health care adviser and see if the vaccine is safe for you. If so, get the shot! It could save your life and the lives of those you care about.
Let’s enjoy the holidays illness-free this year.
Bill Shults is a retired lawyer and judge whose grandfather J.L. Shults wrote columns for The Newport Plain Talk for several years. His pen name was “Old Razorback.” Bill aspires to write like his grandfather, who also loved to win “The Ugliest Man In Cocke County”contest at every community event he could attend! Bill does not aspire to that.
