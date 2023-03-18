Blackburn

Marsha Blackburn

Last year, Senate Democrats used the budget process to pass the Inflation Reduction Act without a single Republican vote. Included in that monstrosity was an $80 billion payday for the Internal Revenue Service — more than six and a half times the amount of funding that the IRS would normally receive. After this happened, I had a lot of Tennesseans ask me “why does the IRS need that much money?” Many of them are scared that the IRS is going to come after them. And unfortunately, they’re right.

The Biden administration insists it’s going to use that $80 billion to help the IRS answer the phones — but we know it means more audits. This administration has never once passed up an opportunity to expand government power, and they aren’t about to start now. We know that this expansion will lead to needless harassment. That’s the nature of Big Government. But I am equally concerned about the sheer amount of data the IRS will scrape up during these investigations.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.