Of course, you should not smoke cigarettes or cigars. That’s a no-brainer. But the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers is something most Americans know little or nothing about. Among the population at large, this substance is the second greatest cause of lung cancer.

What I am writing about is a radioactive gas known as radon. Perhaps the most frightening thing about radon is the fact that it may be present in your home and under normal circumstances, you may never know it is there.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.