Of course, you should not smoke cigarettes or cigars. That’s a no-brainer. But the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers is something most Americans know little or nothing about. Among the population at large, this substance is the second greatest cause of lung cancer.
What I am writing about is a radioactive gas known as radon. Perhaps the most frightening thing about radon is the fact that it may be present in your home and under normal circumstances, you may never know it is there.
Radon is an odorless, tasteless and invisible gas which naturally results from the breakdown of uranium found in rocks and soil. The uranium then emits alpha particles. These particles are high energy and when inhaled can cause alteration in cell DNA and a consequent increased risk of developing lung cancer. Radon, therefore, is around us all the time, but is relatively harmless since it naturally dissipates outdoors.
The acute problem for humans occurs when radon seeps into our homes and workplaces and accumulates unless it is expelled from the structure.
Radon gas levels are measured in picocuries (pCi/L) per liter of air. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) believes that anything above 5 pCI/L in a home or office warrants taking aggressive steps to reduce the level to below 4 pCi/L. In fact, if your building’s reading is between 2 pCi/L and 4 pCi/L, you would be well advised to reduce the level below 2 pCi/L. However, achieving this lower level could be very difficult depending on the particulars of your home or office.
Additionally, it should be pointed out that if you smoke and there are high levels of radon in your home, your chances of getting lung cancer are increased by a factor of 10.
As if this was not bad enough, scientifically we know that there are high levels of radon in East Tennessee.In fact, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) believes this is a very serious problem in our state. For example in a survey carried out by the atate, 25 homes in Cocke County had an average pCi/L level of 3.2. In Jefferson County, 48 homes had an average of 5.3 pCi/L, while in Hamblen County 54 homes had a level of 5.6 pCi/L. Statewide, estimates are that one in four homes has an unacceptable level of radon.
So now that I have thoroughly frightened you, what can you do?
First, you should either get a free test kit from TDEC (tdectn.tn.gov/radon or calling 800-232-1139) or buy one at most hardware stores. I got one from TDEC a few years ago and while it worked well, it required correctly setting it up, mailing it out of state and then waiting to get the results either online or by mail.
Alternatively, you can go online and buy a small battery-operated electronic meter which can be used continuously and which measures radon levels over whatever period you desire. The expense for this device is relatively low, around $150.
Secondly, if your results do come back with levels that dictate you should take action, there are certainly things you can do to address the problem. Radon evacuation systems can be installed by trained professionals who have been evaluated by either the National Radon Proficiency Program or the National Radon Safety Board. The work these people do is discussed in the EPA’s Consumer Guide to Radon Reduction available online.
Lung cancer is a horrible disease. Living with and treating it and dying because of it are all terrible ordeals.
Figures from the National Cancer Institute estimate that 15,000 — 20,000 people are dying yearly from radon-induced lung cancer. That means thousands of people, as well as their families, are being dramatically affected by an illness caused by radon.
In cleaning out my mother’s home in 2018 after her death in 2016, I found a copy of a 1987 January/February issue of the Saturday Evening Post. In that magazine was an article written by a medical doctor entitled “Why Did My Sister Get Lung Cancer?” The sister lived on a farm in Iowa, never smoked and no one in her home smoked. However, testing of the home revealed high levels of radon. The Centers for Disease Control estimated in 1987 that annually 5,000 — 20,000 people died in the United States because of cancer caused by exposure to radon. Again, that was in 1987. More recent figures from the federal government estimate 23,000 people die annually because of radon.
This article is not meant to alarm, but rather to assist readers in both identifying and curing a real problem for East Tennesseans. That’s the kind of problem we should welcome – one we can solve relatively easily.
Bill Shults is a retired attorney and state commissioner from Newport. He has recently written and lectured on diseases and the law’s role in dealing with them.
