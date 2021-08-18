On Tuesday, Governor Lee signed an executive order allowing parents to opt their children out of mask mandates at school. Tennessee is another state where a governor opposes mask mandates that school officials and health professionals support.
Lee said, “local decision-making is very important,” then rendered local mask mandates pointless in the next breath. The Tennessee Holler says that “a mandatory opt-out executive order IS a mask mandate ban. It’s just the coward’s way of doing it.”
By forcing districts to include opt-outs, Lee makes masks optional throughout the state, which effectively means banning mask mandates entirely.
Nashville investigative reporter Phil Williams asked the Governor, “You said School Boards could legally issue mask mandates. What is your legal authority to interfere?”
Lee’s answer was highly suspect, saying, “The constitution allows suspending their authority in a limited way.”
Asked by what right he suspended the authority of local school boards to mandate masks, the Governor cited TN’s emergency powers law. However, that law says he can only override laws that “prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with the emergency.”
There is just no serious argument that undermining a county’s ability to respond to COVID through a school mask mandate is within the Governor’s emergency powers to help address the COVID pandemic.
Thousands of physicians, advance practice providers, nurses, and healthcare professionals across the state are standing in solidarity against this opt-out mandate: “As trained healthcare providers, we strongly oppose Lee’s Executive Order. Scientific evidence demonstrates that masks can decrease the spread of COVID-19.”
Dr. Jason Yaun, VP of the TN chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, calls the order “shameful and irresponsible.”
In the meantime, the superintendent in Memphis joined Nashville’s superintendent in saying that despite the Governor’s order, “Masks are still required.”
The Governor’s announcement blindsided school districts. The Metro-Nashville Schools Director said she and the school board are charged with educating students and keeping them safe.
“Universal masking policies, during the pandemic, are a key mitigation strategy to do just that. To allow anyone to opt-out of these policies for any reason, other than legitimate medical need, would make them ineffective and would require more students to be quarantined and kept out of the classroom.”
This order will deprive immuno-compromised children of equal educational opportunities in free public schools, as guaranteed by law. Without safety precautions or a virtual option, the school doors will be effectively closed to many children.
Our education professionals, support staff, and the kids they care for cannot be considered disposable commodities or collateral damage to ill-advised edicts.
If the local school board believes masks are one way to keep children (and their family members) safe, what exactly does Gov. Lee believe he is doing to help keep children safe by explicitly outlawing the use of the solution?
Senate Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro questioned why the Governor would use his emergency authority to weaken school officials’ response to the coronavirus crisis. “School systems across Tennessee are already reporting huge Covid-related absences, and the National Guard is activating to help understaffed hospitals dealing with the latest spike.”
Politicians are undermining the decisions of our local officials under the guise of “choice.” But now, parents who want to keep their kids safe have ‘no choice’ but to send them to school where they risk falling sick with a deadly virus.
Freedom, you claim? Freedom to infect, or freedom to mitigate infection? I choose the latter and commend school officials who follow the science and choose to protect our kids and school personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.