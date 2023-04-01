Blackburn

Marsha Blackburn

50% of hospitals closing soon – help wanted. No, that’s not just a dismal statement you might find plastered across a billboard along I-40. It’s a grim reality in the Volunteer State, especially for the 1 in 5 Tennesseans living in rural and other underserved areas.

Every day, I hear from Tennesseans who lack the access to health care that many city and suburban dwellers take for granted. Some are forced to drive miles upon miles to find emergency care. Others wait half-a-day just to see a doctor.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.