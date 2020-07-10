A recent federal directive proclaimed that “schools must open in the fall” or else federal funding will be withheld.
Can that really happen?
The 10th Amendment to the US Constitution states that any power not specifically given to the federal government by the Constitution belongs to the States and the people. It acts as a bulwark against federal intrusion on state authority.
Some examples of state powers include traffic laws, issuing licenses, holding elections, police and fire departments, and… operating schools.
Therefore, no federal authority can order schools to open. That is a state or local decision.
Also, Congress holds the power of the purse and oversees the implementation of grants.
The federal government provides only about 8% of funding for public schools, state governments provide about 47%, and local about 45%.
Most federal money goes to low-income kids, so any cuts would disproportionately affect that part of the school population. Wealthy districts wouldn’t be affected much.
For both educational and economic reasons, we all agree that getting students back in school this fall is important.
But, former secretary of education Arne Duncan reminded us that school systems employ people of all ages and that the adults are the ones most at risk.
Many teachers, janitors, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, librarians, school nurses, counselors, and administrators are in high-risk categories. And students can easily transmit the virus to them and each other. Without some reasonable assurance of distancing and hygiene, schools will likely be unsafe.
Right now, none of us knows how long the virus will be with us, and we all understand that schools may have to close again. It will be our school leaders and health professionals who will decide if it is safe to bring in students and staff, or keep them away.
We only hope that health, safety, and science will be their guide, not politics.
