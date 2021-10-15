Childhood is a time of discovery, play, wonder, and amusement at the world as the child gets to know the world around them. Regardless of circumstance, the child’s happiness almost always comes first to those who love them.
Here are ten tips from research to help ensure a happy and healthy childhood:
Give them plenty of time for play. The primary responsibility of a kid is to play. Of course, they will eventually have homework and extracurricular activities, but from toddler to adolescence, they should be given the freedom to have fun. Children learn the most important lessons in life from other children, not from adults.
Take arguments and stressful conversations elsewhere. Kid’s brains develop at an extraordinary rate during early childhood. When they see and hear about adult-like problems and uncertainties, the child’s psychological state can be negatively affected, potentially making them worried and insecure.
Don’t compare them to others. The pressure to succeed can make it enticing to instill an early sense of competitiveness—and some adults do so by comparing them to someone else. Sometimes, adults will also point out desirable personality traits in another child, hoping to duplicate them. Such comparative tendencies can adversely affect a child’s confidence and sense of self.
Teach the benefits of negative emotion. A child is not very mature. Almost every kid will have spontaneous outbursts of anger, envy, sadness, etc. This behavior presents a good learning opportunity for the adult.
The popular tendency of adults is to address a child’s perceived “misbehavior”—their negative emotions—by doling out some punishment. Instead, teach the child that everyone experiences negative emotions and find ways to teach them how to deal with their emotions constructively.
Acknowledge their efforts. The child will reach the age when he or she knows that hard work is needed to get ahead. It is essential to recognize when the child pushes themselves to accomplish something. Focus on what specific things are being done, rather than the outputs.
Value family traditions. Having a variety of things that a family does together is a good sign of a stable household. Having regular family time induces five main benefits: the child feels important and loved; the child observes positive adult traits; adults observe and learn more about their child’s weaknesses to guide them better; the child verbalizes thoughts and feelings; and the parent and child develop a stronger bond.
Let them take chances. Children require a certain amount of supervision; yet, adults can overdo it by monitoring their every move. This “overparenting” is counterproductive to development.
Extreme attentiveness encourages parents to reduce their demands on their child, resulting in the child rarely facing adverse situations, learning to cope, and acquiring resilience.
Give them a sense of responsibility. Allow children to complete responsibilities (e.g., chores, homework) without micromanaging them. Excessive oversight can manifest into the child developing an “I can’t do this alone” attitude.
Create happy memories. Adults who recall good childhood memories summon a heightened sense of moral purity. These adults were more likely to help with an extra task, judge unethical behavior harshly, and donate money to charity.
So, in creating happy memories for your child, you may be preparing them to be happy and benevolent adults.
Be happy yourself. Children learn by what they see and hear, for better or worse. If an adult exhibits positive behavior, the child is more likely to reciprocate. Children do not fare well if the adults aren’t taking care of themselves and their relationships.
“One of the luckiest things that can happen to you in life is to have a happy childhood.” – Agatha Christie
