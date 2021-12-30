A few years ago, I was at my son’s soccer practice. The kids were told to run around the field, go to the corner and make their way back to the center. The first few kids did it correctly, but the rest started to cut the corner. When my son got to the point where the kids were cutting, I yelled out, “All the way to the corner! Do it right! We aren’t cheaters!”
One of the kids’ fathers looked at me and said, “C’mon! It’s only 6 feet!”
I didn’t say anything at the time. I shrugged it off and sat back down. However, his comment has stuck with me for years now, and I have always wondered, “Would you cut 6’ off a wall if you were building a house? Six inches? Six centimeters?”
No! You’re going to do your best to build that house exactly to spec. You aren’t going to say, “Oh, well, this board is six feet short; too bad. We’ll make it work.” You are going to go out and get another board. Why? Because cutting corners on that home causes structural integrity issues. Cutting corners means you end up with a lopsided house that can’t be trusted to provide you shelter in storms.
I volunteer once a week at my son’s school, and here is one thing I noticed right away. Many of those kids are mean, nasty, and disrespectful. They have zero accountability. They scream; they run; they don’t listen; they don’t follow directions. They aren’t quiet when the teacher talks. They have no respect.
The problem is that their parents think it’s OK to cut six feet off their job.
Parents, do you realize you are not just raising a child? You are raising a child to become an adult. It is your job to teach them to be decent people. It is your job to teach them what is right and wrong. It is your job to teach respect and responsibility.
When you choose to take a shortcut on parenting, you choose to cut that 6’ off that wall. You are messing up the integrity of your child. You are teaching them that it is OK to be lopsided and not put in total effort.
As a society, we need to stop cutting that 6’. Don’t let your child cut 6’, because then the next one thinks it is OK, and then the next. Then we have an even bigger problem.
Stop cutting 6’! Stop letting your child cut 6’! The era of children being raised right now is not a good one. Something needs to change.
Your child needs a solid foundation, solid walls, and a solid roof… if you expect them to become decent and honorable adults. We aren’t cheaters.
(h/t Shannon Sedam)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.