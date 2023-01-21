Blackburn

Marsha Blackburn

Biden’s Open Border Is Not Compassionate or Humane

While the Biden administration claims that their open border agenda is a “compassionate” and “humane” alternative to enforcing the immigration laws currently on the books, what we witnessed last week was anything but that. I spent two days on the ground at the Del Rio Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border with Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R.-Miss.) and Sen. Katie Britt (R.-Ala.), working with local, state and federal law enforcement. Unlike President Biden’s short, sanitized detour while flying to Mexico, we spent time with those victimized by the cartels and saw firsthand the unvarnished truth of Biden’s border crisis.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.