Over the past month, the shootings, kidnappings, and murders plaguing the streets of Memphis were plastered on front pages and tv screens nationwide. These horrific acts of violence made headlines, but the resulting coverage exposed only a small portion of the crime wave devastating American cities and suburbs caused by the Democrats' desperate attempt to appeal to the radicals in their party.

Since the summer of 2020, 'Defund the Police' has transformed from a rallying cry of the far-left fringe to one of the Democratic Party’s most notorious platform planks. Presidential hopefuls, socialist "squad" members, and then Senator Kamala Harris have all joined the campaign to embolden criminals and undermine law enforcement, with disastrous results. Compared to mid-2019, America's largest cities have seen a 50% increase in homicides and a 36% increase in aggravated assaults. Cities that made the ‘Defund the Police’ model official policy saw crime rates rise even higher.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.