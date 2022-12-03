The Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury released its long-awaited report of its investigation into Newport Utilities on Wednesday. While its findings were startling, the investigation also served to reinforce the belief among many that during the period that was investigated, January 2015 through March 2020, there was serious mismanagement at NU.
The most jaw-dropping finding involved the funding of some of the initial construction and maintenance costs for installing a broadband system via a $3.3 million loan interdivisional loan, executed in 2017 by NU and TVA for capital expenditures. That amount was far exceeded, by roughly $4.7 million, making the total cost around $8 million.
Beyond that, the investigation outlined repeated instances of dereliction of fiduciary obligations that were incumbent upon the board and the general manager at the time, Glenn Ray. It is hard to escape the conclusion the board served merely as a rubber stamp for very questionable expenditures.
Some of the report’s highlights:
The manager (Ray) approved unallowed work of at least $160,739.96 on an Appalachian Regional Commission Grant.
The board approved and paid questionable leave to Ray totaling $93,678.95.
Ray made questionable payments of at least $9,914.18, using the NU credit card, to make personal purchases, including airfare and dry cleaning. Ray repaid a portion of these charges.
Ray authorized payments totaling $3,635 for landscaping and painting of a privately owned building without board approval.
The utilities paid inflated rental and administrative fees of at least $102,175 to rent a portion of a commercial building for storing broadband installation supplies.
“Utility boards have a fiduciary responsibility to ensure there is adequate oversight of public funds and management decisions,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower in the report. “As our report notes, this oversight failure led to noncompliance with state law, grant agreements, contract provisions, and substantial wasteful purchases.”
The comptroller’s office communicated the results of its audit to the Office of the District Attorney General of the 4th Judicial District and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee.
However, District Attorney General of the 4th Judicial District, James B. “Jimmy” Dunn, announced he would not be pursuing criminal charges, stating “mismanagement in and of itself is not necessarily criminal” and he considers the matter “closed.”
Current NU General Manager Michael Williford, who succeeded Ray, acknowledged to The Newport Plain Talk its customers paid an additional 7% to 8% on their bills to offset NU’s extra costs.
Williford said the utility “was back on track.” He also stated in the past three years NU has “corrected policies and worked diligently to correct deficiencies.” There is no reason to doubt Williford’s statement.
While there is likely disappointment among many that no charges are being brought, it is satisfying to know that the comptroller’s office has brought these issues to light and is to be commended for its efforts in exposing a significant level of financial mismanagement.
Hopefully, Newport Utilities will continue to work diligently under Williford to regain the trust of the community.
The Newport Plain Talk encourages Williford and NU to offer a viable, demonstrable plan going forward in the wake of the comptroller’s report.
