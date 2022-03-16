Since the pandemic, there’s much talk about rethinking education, including the early years. And (of course) corporate and political reformers (not the professionals) want to see even more changes made to schools than was seen with No Child Left Behind (NCLB)!
The best change would be to make kindergarten… kindergarten again, ensuring that all children have access to safe and lovely classrooms, and nurturing, well-prepared early childhood teachers who encourage truly age-appropriate activities!
However, I’m afraid that schooling will become increasingly difficult for young children in the name of future progress.
Starting with NCLB—and continuing with Race to the Top and the Every Student Succeeds Act—more pressure has been placed on these young children. “Accountability pressures have trickled down into the early elementary grades, and kindergarten today is characterized by a heightened focus on academic skills and a reduction in opportunities for play.”
Sad!
Education experts are revisiting the universally accepted stages of growth by Jean Piaget. Nevertheless, those beliefs are about to be cast aside as irrelevant and replaced by a new framework of early learning where anything goes.
Many “reformers” want an even more rigorous curriculum for young children at a time when parents and policymakers complain about test scores showing children floundering in reading and math.
Kindergarten used to be a happy entryway to school. Children attended half a day. They played, painted pictures, dressed up, pretended to cook using play kitchens, took naps, learned how to take turns, and played some more. They listened to stories, proudly told their own stories, described something unique about themselves during show-and-tell, mastered the ABCs, learned to count, printed their names, and tied their shoes.
They had plenty of recess and got excited over simple chores, like watering the plants or passing out snacks. They had art and music and performed in plays that brought families together to generate pride and joy in their children and the school.
The “reforms” changed all that!
So how will the reformers rethink early childhood again? Instead of kindergarten being the new first grade, will it become the new second grade, with more standards piled onto the backs of 5-year-olds?
What happens to the children who are developing normally and can’t meet the standards, or children who have disabilities and need more time? Will they be labeled as failing, sorted into the “can’t do” kids who get bombarded with online remedial programs?
The harder they make early learning for young children, the more likely parents will seek more humane alternative placements that treat children like children.
It’s time to start caring more about the youngsters and less about driving outcomes or results that make little sense.
What has happened to the ‘Garden of Children?’
