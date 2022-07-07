You may have heard the news. Larry Arnn held a closed-door reception with Tennessee’s governor and repeatedly mocked the intelligence of public school teachers, and questioned whether teachers really cared about what was best for their students.
Governor Lee’s “education advisor” trash-talked teachers and likened public education to the plague, while the governor sat quietly, smiling.
Among Arnn’s provocative remarks:
• “The teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”
• “In colleges, what you hire now is administrators. Now, because they are appointing all these diversity officers, what are their degrees in? Education. It’s easy. You don’t have to know anything.”
• “They are taught that they are going to go and do something to those kids. Do they ever talk about anything except what they are going to do to these kids? They’re messing with people’s children and feel entitled to do anything to them.”
• “You will see how education destroys generations of people. It’s devastating. It’s like the plague.”
For two hours, Gov. Lee offered only praise for Arnn, He never took issue with Arnn’s remarks, nor did he defend the state’s 80,000 public school teachers, or the state’s teacher training programs. He just sat there, saying nothing.
State representative and former teacher Gloria Johnson said, “It boggles the mind that someone could be so evil and so ignorant at the same time, and so cowardly as to say nothing and not stand up for a single Tennessee child or a Tennessee teacher.”
This alone should be appalling, but it gets worse. Larry Arnn is also the president of Hillsdale College, which Gov. Lee has invited into Tennessee to set up charter schools across the state, in urban and rural areas.
Lee repeatedly described a friendship that has developed from their first meeting two years ago and deep conversations about how to educate children.
Back in January, Gov. Lee used his annual State of the State Address to announce a “partnership” with Hillsdale College and announced his plan to use taxpayer dollars to set up charter schools in communities across Tennessee, including $32 million set aside for charter facilities. Lee cited Hillsdale’s history of being “champions of American exceptionalism.”
At the time, Arnn said that he had agreed to establish 50 such charter schools, although Lee wanted 100.
As for the charter schools they hope to establish in Tennessee, Arnn said that finding qualified teachers was the least of his concerns.
“Here’s a key thing that we’re going to try to do. We are going to try to demonstrate that you don’t have to be an expert to educate a child because basically anybody can do it.”
Behind these closed doors, Lee had nothing but praise for Hillsdale’s “vision for educating children in this state that I believe is a vision that Tennesseans will embrace.”
The governor said he might be unable to accomplish all his goals for overhauling education during his time in office. So instead of “building a bridge” to his goal, he thinks of it as “building a pier” that someone else may turn into a bridge in the future.
Lee’s charter schools are intended to foster what he calls “informed patriotism” by launching a university civics institute to combat “anti-American thought.” Hillsdale’s civics curriculum teaches kids that conservative ideas are what the nation’s founders intended, and that Democratic or progressive ideas are not.
The teachers’ lesson plans will include a list of “Hillsdale College-vetted books” and other resources.
From Salon.com: “In an era of book bans, crusades against teaching about racism, and ever-widening proposals to punish teachers and librarians, Hillsdale is not just a central player, but a ready-made solution for conservatives who seek to reclaim an educational system they believe was ceded decades ago to liberal interests.”
Hillsdale’s network currently includes 24 schools in 13 states.
TEA President Tanya Coats said, “Tennessee educators worked tirelessly through the past three school years to keep their students engaged, safe, and healthy during a global pandemic. Many did so at the expense of their own health and wellbeing. To now witness their governor stand silently alongside out-of-state privatizers as educators are cruelly and unfairly attacked feels like a punch to the gut. There is no excuse.
Our public school educators and teacher prep programs are the foundation of our state’s great public schools. Our governor would do well to remember that the continued success of our state is intrinsically tied to the success of our system of strong public schools, not charter schools.”
In a letter to Gov. Lee, the Tennessee Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (TACTE) wrote in part:
“We have high standards, rigorous assessments, and accountability for individuals aspiring to become teachers. We have equally high standards for Education Preparation Providers, and the quality of our programs is scrutinized yearly by your Dept. of Education along with the State Board of Education. We stand behind Tennessee teachers whom our institutions prepare. We urge you to do the same as well.”
Since he took office, the governor’s main education priority has been the war on public schools and his effort to steer public dollars to private religious institutions through vouchers and charter schools. He has never been a fan of, or advocate for, Tennessee’s public school teachers.
Most educators believe his ultimate goal is completely privatizing the state’s schools.
Tennessee teachers are rightly outraged! Everyone who cares about teachers and our students should be insulted, and insist that Lee end his ties with Hillsdale.
Tennessee’s students, teachers, and families deserve better than to be demeaned by an outsider while our governor nods along. Silence is the voice of complicity.
“He who accepts evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it.”—Dr. Martin Luther King
#ProudToTeach
