This week, the House of Representatives began to conduct normal legislative business for the first time since March. Prior to this week, the House had only met a handful of times over the past two months to vote on emergency coronavirus relief packages.
I strongly supported these bipartisan packages like the CARES Act, which offered critical support to individuals and businesses during this public health crisis. Now that our country is starting to reopen, it’s time for Congress to get back to work for the American people. I returned to Washington this week to do just that.
One critical piece of legislation that the House will soon vote on is the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Flexibility Act. This overwhelmingly bipartisan bill makes commonsense changes to the PPP, which Congress created as part of the CARES Act to provide forgivable loans to small businesses to keep their workers employed during this crisis.
The PPP has already been lifeline for many small businesses; as of last week, 4.4 million small businesses across the country have received assistance, including 84,601 business in Tennessee. Without this program, many small businesses would have been forced to shut their doors and lay off their workers due to the economic impact of the forced shutdowns our country implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Tragically, our country has seen record unemployment claims over the past couple of months, but there is no doubt that the PPP protected millions more jobs from being lost.
However, even with the success of the program, it’s clear that there are a number of ways we can improve the PPP, and the PPP Flexibility Act implements many of these ideas.
Among its provisions, the PPP Flexibility Act will extend the deadline for rehiring workers for loan forgiveness from 8 weeks to 24 weeks, provide more flexibility for businesses that have made a good faith effort to rehire employees but have been unable, and eliminate the requirement for 75 percent of the loan to be spent on payroll.
Ultimately, these changes will allow more businesses to use the PPP loans to keep their workers employed without having to jump through arbitrary bureaucratic hoops. Many small business owners are struggling to rehire as some communities are slower than others to reopen and federal unemployment benefits make it more attractive for some workers to remain unemployed than resume their old job.
These changes will ensure that the requirements of the PPP reflect the reality that small business owners are facing during these uncertain times. I proudly support the PPP Flexibility Act and will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress to improve the PPP and other coronavirus relief programs.
As the House returns to normal business, I am committed to representing our district in Washington. Earlier this month, House Democrats passed an unprecedented overhaul of House voting rules to allow members of Congress to vote without being physically present in the House chamber.
This rule change passed without a single Republican vote. I strongly opposed this rule change, which undoes more than 200 years of precedent – and possibly violates the U.S. Constitution – by allowing members of Congress to give their vote to another member to vote by proxy. This means that the House will be able to pass bills with as few as 25 members present on the majority side.
As a doctor, I understand the seriousness of the coronavirus and agree that we need to take steps to protect the health of members of Congress, our staff, everyone in the United States Capitol.
We already have the capacity to do this. We can ensure that members of Congress are able to maintain appropriate distances from each other, wear face coverings as needed, administer coronavirus tests and follow recommended procedures to stop the spread of the virus. We should find bipartisan solutions to the problems we are facing during this crisis, not implement sweeping rule changes supported only by one party.
Every single day, essential workers across the country are showing up at work to do their job. Congress should do the same. For over two centuries, through pandemics, wars, terrorist attacks, and other catastrophes, Congress found a way to safely conduct its business.
The people of the First District of Tennessee elected me to represent them in Congress – not to relinquish their voice and their vote to someone else. That is why I returned to Washington this week on behalf of East Tennesseans, and I’m ready to get to work.
