In the old days, children played outside. They chose teams, climbed trees, rode their bikes, played in the dirt. We are raising kids very differently now than we did then. They are now consumed with gadgets.
Harvard psychologists suggest that perhaps it’s time to return to basics. They have been studying what makes a well-adjusted child in these changing times.
1. Spend time with your children.
It’s easier to give a child a toy or a gadget to keep them busy than it is to actually do something with your child.
Spending time with them means putting everything down, reading a book, kicking a ball, hiking, or just playing an old-fashioned card game.
In simplest terms, it means that you interact with your kid person-to-person. These are the things they will remember. They will forget what you bought them. They really do want to spend quality time with their folks.
2. Speak out loud to your children.
Your child needs to hear that he/she is a top priority in your life. It’s not enough to show them by giving them things, keeping them safe, or feeding them. Children require acknowledgment through words. Words are important!
Invite them to sit and share their stories about school, homework, friends, and so on. Create an environment that allows your child to feel comfortable to come and speak with you.
3. Show your child how to solve problems without stressing about the outcome.
One of the greatest gifts you can give your child is the ability to analyze and solve problems. Trust your child to decide for himself what he wants. You cannot solve their issues all the time. It’s healthy to allow them to experience life through their own lenses.
It’s difficult to step back as a parent and watch your child make a mistake. However, just like you, it’s part of learning and the evolution of our humanness. You want them to be happy for what they have done, and not just to make you happy as a parent.
4. Show your child gratitude on a regular basis.
People who engage in the habit of expressing gratitude are more likely to be helpful, generous, compassionate, and forgiving—and they are also more likely to be happy and healthy.
Parents should be giving their kids chores and then expressing how grateful they are for their accomplishments. It’s vital for children to see that gratitude is a remarkable gift. Whenever they do something, honor and acknowledge them for their performance.
Be grateful for the small acts they perform that have nothing to do with school or work.
5. Teach your children to see the larger picture.
Let your child experience the world through your compassion. Almost all children empathize with and care about a small circle of families and friends.
Our duties are to teach our children to be empathetic and compassionate towards others. It is not just giving them a chance to be amazing adults, but to remove the prejudice of bigotry and differences. It all starts at home.
(“Don’t educate your children to be rich. Educate them to be happy. Then when they grow up, they will know the value of things, not the price.” –Victor Hugo)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.