Kindergarten is a program generally for 5-year-olds that offers developmentally appropriate learning opportunities to build the child’s social and academic skills and prepare them for the transition into first grade and school in general.
The word kindergarten comes from the German language. Kinder means children, and garten means garden. Friedrich Froebel started the first kindergarten—Garden of Children—in 1840. It symbolized his vision for early childhood education: “Children are like tiny flowers; they are varied and need care, but each is beautiful alone and glorious when seen in the community of peers.”
Froebel was an educator who believed in self-activity and hands-on learning for children. He also had a love for nature, science, and mathematics. He felt children needed to be nurtured and caringly tended to like plants in a garden.
Kindergarten was a place where children could develop and flourish freely through self-directed play under the guidance, not direction, of the teacher.
Froebel’s kindergarten was filled with objects for children to play with. He developed a set of gifts and occupations. The gifts were designed to help children recognize and appreciate patterns in nature and introduce them to basic concepts of science, geometry, and architecture. The occupations provided clay, sand, paper, and string materials to build skills such as sculpting, lacing, weaving, and folding to stimulate imagination, creativity, and ingenuity.
The word kindergarten also translates into a garden for children. A piece of land was an essential part of the kindergarten where children could interact with nature and play, plant, nurture, explore, observe, and discover.
Froebel’s philosophy of education rested on four basic ideas: free self-expression, creativity, social participation, and motor expression.
Ahhh! Those were the days!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.