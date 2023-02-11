York mug

Byron York

President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address was widely seen as both a traditional speech and as the informal, unstated kickoff to his 2024 reelection campaign. But the most striking thing about a Biden 2024 effort, if in fact there is one, is that it is a race few Americans want him to run.

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll found that just 31% of Democrats want Biden to be the party’s nominee in 2024. Fifty-eight percent of Democrats want the party to find another candidate. It’s important to remember that the party breakdown of all the poll’s respondents was 26% Democrat, 25% Republican, 40% independent, 5% other and 3% with no opinion. So that means that just 31% of the 26% of respondents who were Democrats want Biden to run again. Thirty-one percent of 26% is not a lot.

