Kathryn Jean Lopez

Getting to know people who are persecuted for their religious faith is life-changing. To meet people whose everyday life involves the real possibility that they might be kidnapped, tortured or killed simply because they are Christian, Yazidi or Uyghur Muslim gives you a whole new perspective.

We don’t often come to know any of these people — they seem a world away. Maybe we make an occasional donation around this time of year. But meeting these people changes things.

