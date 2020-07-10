The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) went into effect last week on July 1. This bold trade deal is the culmination of the Trump administration’s efforts to modernize the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and ensure American businesses and workers are in the best position to compete.
Our country still has a long way to go until we defeat the coronavirus, and our economy will likely feel the effects of this virus for years to come. But the USMCA is a win for hardworking Americans that will ensure the road to economic recovery is not be made harder by unfair trade, and I am glad to see it finally implemented after years of hard work and negotiations from the Trump administration.
I voted for H.R. 5430, the USMCA Implementation Act, when it passed the House of Representatives on December 19, 2019, in an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote. I support free trade, but we have to ensure that trade is also fair. The USMCA sets the U.S. on a level playing field with our neighbors to our north and south, and President Trump and U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Robert Lighthizer deserve a ton of credit for negotiating this deal.
Many businesses in Tennessee rely on trade with Mexico and Canada, the top two export destinations for goods produced by small- and medium-sized businesses in the U.S. In 2018, Tennessee exports to Canada totaled $7.8 billion and exports to Mexico totaled $4.9 billion. The USMCA preserves access to those markets for businesses, while opening new markets and ensuring that American producers are treated fairly.
One of the biggest beneficiaries of this new trade agreement is our farmers. Currently, Canada and Mexico are our first and third largest markets for agricultural products. The USMCA ensures any agricultural products that had zero tariffs under NAFTA retain their tariff-free status, while expanding access to Canadian markets for U.S. dairy and poultry products.
Over the past few years, dairy farmers across our district have faced incredibly difficult circumstances, and it’s clear our agricultural system needs reform to ensure that all producers are treated fairly. While the USMCA is not a silver bullet that will solve all the challenges dairy farmers are facing, I believe that this trade deal will go a long way in ensuring our farmers can compete on a level playing field in international markets.
The USMCA also includes numerous incentives to discourage the practice of sending jobs overseas. The trade agreement creates labor parity so that American workers do not have to unfairly compete with foreign workers who receive lower pay and worse working conditions.
I understand how painful it can be for a worker to lose their job to a factory worker in a foreign country – my own father had his job at a shoe factory shipped to Mexico. The USMCA will help stop this practice by ensuring that American and Mexican laborers are on a level playing field and will disincentives companies from moving jobs to foreign countries to take advantage of cheaper labor.
This agreement will also promote U.S. manufacturing, particularly auto parts manufacturing. Last year, the U.S. Trade Representative estimated that the USMCA would lead to 76,000 new U.S. automotive jobs over the next five years. As millions of workers and businesses are still reeling from the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, this trade deal will ensure the manufacturing backbone of our country continues to make a comeback.
The USMCA also updates NAFTA to ensure that our trade practices reflect the 21st century world we live in. This trade agreement prohibits duties on electronically distributed products like software and music and ensures that data can be transferred across borders. Innovation is one of America’s greatest strengths, and the USMCA ensures that our trading partners uphold intellectual property rights and implements steps to make it easier for small- and medium-sized businesses to protect their intellectual property internationally.
Overall, the USMCA will ensure that Americans can compete freely and fairly in the global marketplace. This trade deal sets American farmers, workers, and companies on a level playing field internationally. Our country still has a long road ahead until we defeat the coronavirus and get our economy is back to normal, but the USMCA will help make that recovery easier.
