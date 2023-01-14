Kathryn Jean Lopez

Kathryn Jean Lopez

“The one who has hope lives differently.” That comes from something Pope Benedict XVI wrote in 2007. He continued: “The Gospel is not merely a communication of things that can be known — it is one that makes things happen and is life-changing. The dark door of time, of the future, has been thrown open. The one who has hope lives differently; the one who hopes has been granted the gift of a new life.”

If we only took that one lesson from the life of Pope Benedict XVI, who died on Dec. 31, it would be more than enough.

