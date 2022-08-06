NOTE: Because we are at the beginning of another school year, the next three columns will be reprints of previous columns offering hints and tips on how to get your kids ready and out the door for school.
What’s a typical morning in your house like during the school year? Is it easy and orderly, or chaotic and rushed?
No one wants to live a chaotic life, but without the right tools and preparation, it’s easy to fall into that pattern, and you end up being the parent-monster every morning.
These columns will provide some advice on how to make your mornings more relaxed and controlled.
First, prepare the night before!
MAKE A CHECKLIST of all the activities you need to accomplish the night before, and you will find the mornings to be much smoother and calmer.
USE ONE CALENDAR. If you have more than one kid, you might have many activities going on that you need to track, from school events to extracurricular activities. Organize your life with one simple calendar and enter all activities and appointments, including your own. When they hand you papers from school, immediately enter everything onto the calendar; then a quick glance at the calendar will help you plan the upcoming days.
CHOOSE OUTFITS and set them out (and make sure to check the weather forecast). It saves time and prevents time-wasting arguments in the morning, and you get an early approval time (and an opportunity to make substitutions if needed). Be sure to include shoes!
Once you prepare an outfit, put it in a designated place. That way, when morning hits, your child will know exactly where to find her clothes for the day.
It’s best to buy clothes for your kids that will match easily. Choose a similar color scheme, so that they are not digging through their clothes to find matches. Go through their clothes every few months to get rid of stuff that doesn’t fit (kids grow so fast!).
Keep their wardrobe simple. Don’t stuff drawers, or you’ll make clothes hard to find.
PACK LUNCHES and put them in the refrigerator. Packing a lunch (or even part of the lunch, like slicing fruit/veggies and putting them into containers) can go a long way to saving time and frustration in the morning.
- Idea: Set out a small box of “menu” cards your child can choose the night before indicating what she wants for lunch.
- Idea: Check out http://fabulesslyfrugal.com/cold-lunch-ideas/ for giving your child lunch choices selected from prepared boxes.
PREPARE BREAKFAST ITEMS, but keep them simple. Choose healthy and quick options that are packed with protein.
Don’t feel guilty if breakfast isn’t an elaborate affair. A breakfast of healthy cereal, some yogurt, and a piece of fruit will do. Make it easy for your child to have fruit by slicing a banana or chopping strawberries into her cereal.
Pour bowls of cereal and cover them with plastic wrap. Save a few of those Starbucks Frappuccino bottles (or similar), wash them, remove the labels, and fill them with milk. These small bottles are a manageable size so a child can independently get his personal bottle from the refrigerator to pour the milk into his cereal bowl.
Boil and peel eggs; put them in a sealable bag.
Instant oatmeal is easy and gives a great start to a winter’s day.
NOTE: Skip the high sugary foods (donuts, toaster pastries, etc.). This will cause your child to have a sugar spike followed by a noticeable energy dip about mid-morning.
Breakfast is a must!
HAVE BACKPACKS BY THE DOOR. Set up a time each evening to go through backpacks or book bags. Review and sign paperwork, collect homework, sign permission slips, and restock needed supplies. In the morning, just add the lunch waiting in the fridge, and the kids are good to go!
