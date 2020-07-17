Children’s play isn’t, well, child’s play. It’s really a stepping stone to adulthood.
According to occupational therapist Dr. Laura Vogtle, play helps to build brains, bodies, and social interactions that prepare children for school and the rest of their lives.
Children who don’t have frequent opportunities to play may experience slower growth rates, increased risk of health issues, and decreased social skills.
Early on, children learn the properties of objects—what they feel and sound like—and how to play with other children.
But, children today aren’t playing quite the same way as their parents did when they were young. Technology offers different kinds of diversions, and it’s difficult to separate children from them. Tech devices need to be put away so they can experience the world around them.
Play should encompass physical activity, as well as the child’s mental, emotional, and intellectual areas.
Activities and toys don’t need to be expensive, but they should be age-appropriate and engaging. For example, a toddler can learn and practice fine-motor skills through something as simple as stacking blocks.
It is important to offer play opportunities that encourage taking turns and solving problems. These activities help them understand experiences such as cause-and-effect and danger.
Outdoor play is critical. Kicking a ball, riding a bike, or climbing monkey bars can help develop gross motor abilities in their arms and legs. These kinds of activities also can improve physical coordination and strength.
Just as meaningful are the sensory experiences of being outside. Kids need opportunities to explore, experiment, manipulate, be inventive, influence, change, discover, practice, push their limits, and create.
So, seriously…, let them play!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.