Many summer school activities are occurring at schools, but what assignments should be required at home?

The Facebook site, What We Do All Day, provides some summer activities addressing many school subject areas. These are just a start.

ENGINEERING – Build a Fort

PHYSICS – Ride a Bike

MATH – Play Hopscotch

ASTRONOMY – Look at the Stars

BIOLOGY – Catch Fireflies

GEOLOGY – Skip Rocks

ECOLOGY – Dig for Worms

VOCABULARY – Sing Songs

LITERACY – Read Books

Now, put down your devices and come up with other creative activities!

