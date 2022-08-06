It would seem that the teaching profession has been elevated to a status that is above criticism.
Let me be clear. I have the utmost respect for Dr. Johnson and Rep. Faison, however, I’m also an ardent supporter of Hillsdale College and President Arnn.
Hillsdale is an outstanding school and one of the dwindling number of schools that does not accept government support. They also don’t subscribe to this homosexual, transgenderism nonsense sweeping the education system of this country; the encouraging of young children to question their gender identity.
I don’t believe Mr. Arnn was specifically targeting Cocke County teachers or even Tennessee teachers, but teachers in general. They have more or less quit being educators and become indoctrinators.
But let’s talk about Tennessee teachers. It seems Tennessee ranks 35th in quality of education in the nation. Where I started getting my education 72 years ago, in a three-room school in Glen Alice, Tennessee, that would be below mediocre. Perhaps the school board and politicians would better serve the children of the country and state by demanding better than mediocrity rather than getting their back up over some, in most instances of, deserved criticism.
And, by the way, I commend the governor for choosing a man of President Arnn’s caliber for an advisor. As for my friend and neighbor, Rep. Faison, I am one native Tennessean who agrees with Mr. Arnn. There is a big problem with the education system, and people who deny there’s a problem are a big part of the problem.
