It's the start of another semester at Walters State Community College, which is always a great time of joy and hope for me — joy in that students are back on campus, and hope in that they will achieve their educational goals.
Throughout the pandemic, I have had to continually adjust my expectations at the start of a semester. We do not have as many students on campus as we had before the pandemic because many students are choosing to enroll in online classes instead of face-to-face classes. Because of this, I have been concerned about whether or not students enrolled in online courses will be as successful as students in face-to-face classes.
However, in looking over some recent student data, I am excited to see how well they are doing!
This past fall semester, 75 percent of all students achieved a grade of C or higher, and 91 percent of dual enrollment students succeeded in their courses.
Our three-year graduation rate has also held steady during the pandemic. We realized a small increase in students earning their degree, from 31 to 31.7 percent.
This past fall, 390 students earned 417 degrees and certificates. This is in addition to the 1,320 degrees and certificates awarded in the previous academic year. These recent graduates transferred to four-year colleges or were employed as nurses, police officers, electrical engineers, computer programmers, or respiratory therapists — to name just a few career paths.
Throughout the pandemic we have also provided non-credit workforce training to meet local employer needs. This past fall, over 200 students benefited from our non-credit healthcare training, preparing individuals to work as phlebotomists, certified medical assistants or dental assistants — again to name just a few of the career areas. We also offered 75 apprenticeship opportunities with area businesses and industry, and we provided over 400 industry-specific training courses.
Such successes during a pandemic are a testament to the resilience, creativity and resourcefulness of our students, faculty and staff. They have adapted to new forms of learning, whether it’s all online or a hybrid of online and face-to-face. And they have demonstrated that they can be as successful in this new learning environment.
While face-to-face learning and on-campus student engagement will always remain a priority as we move forward, I believe that the way we teach and support students has permanently changed. During registration, our students are choosing online classes in higher numbers than face-to-face classes. Our employees are providing support both online or face-to-face, giving students even more options. And I don’t think these things will change when the pandemic recedes.
The good news that has surfaced in the midst of this pandemic is that we have developed new ways to meet the needs of our students and local business and industry. Furthermore, we now know our students are succeeding. This brings me great joy and tremendous hope for our future!
