As you know, we teachers are a dedicated bunch, working tirelessly to help the nation’s next generation. So, Santa, here is my list:
Promote the successes of teachers and students in school to foster a culture of positivity when so much negativity today attacks our profession.
An exam system that reflects and assesses the skills and capabilities of our wonderful young people—rather than how well they can sit still and remember stuff.
A recognition that going to college—while useful for some—may not be the end-point for all.
Give us time to make real, embedded change. There is an expectation that we can turn around failing schools on a dime. Although superficial change can be imposed quickly, lasting improvements come from cultural change, which takes time.
Increase funding so I can stop spending my own money on school supplies.
Abolish stupid legislation and replace it with something that makes a positive difference to schools. Require State Board of Education members—and the legislators who pass education laws—to have actually taught in a public school.
Adequate time to implement curriculum changes. Wait, it’s too late for that, but one can still dream.
Give us more time to reflect, organize, self-evaluate, assess, and, above all, teach.
Provide a greater trust for the teaching profession. Give us a chance to do our jobs.
Finally, I’d like to see pay parity with other professionals, because teaching is the profession on which all other professions depend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.