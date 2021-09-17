Wrangling over school mask mandates has added fear and confusion for many students and parents as the new school year resumed.
Nine states, including Tennessee, have passed laws or issued executive orders restricting local school districts’ ability to enact mask requirements in public schools.
Three states with restrictions on mask requirements have passed legislation or policies limiting access to virtual schooling. Tennessee even prohibits districts from offering systemwide remote or hybrid instruction unless there is a declared state of emergency.
Tennessee has one of the highest rates of pediatric COVID-19 cases in the country. And the State’s restrictions—combined with the executive order requiring schools to allow mask opt-outs—force parents to choose between jeopardizing their children’s health or withdrawing them from public education altogether.
Parents in many of these states have filed class-action lawsuits that argue the bans on mask mandates violate the rights of students with disabilities.
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 prohibit public schools from discriminating against students with disabilities.
Discrimination means more than just treating students with disabilities differently from their non-disabled peers. These federal statutes require schools to make reasonable modifications necessary to ensure equal access to public schools.
Further, both laws prohibit schools from needlessly segregating students with disabilities into separate learning environments when they could participate in regular classrooms with appropriate supports.
There is no clear rule that limits the modifications for “reasonable accommodations” that a school must provide to ensure equal access for students with disabilities. That’s because these decisions are highly individualized and based on students’ needs and the impacts of their disability.
Some students with disabilities have underlying health conditions that make them at a higher risk for severe illness from exposure to COVID-19. For these students, both ADA and Section 504 require schools to require masks to ensure equal access to a safe learning environment.
The Department of Education (DOE) has stated that schools must ensure that learning environments are as safe for students with disabilities as they are for students without disabilities.
The DOE’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has opened investigations into five states, including Tennessee, to determine whether statewide prohibitions on mask mandates discriminate against students with disabilities.
If the OCR determines that states are discriminating, it may then negotiate agreements with individual states to bring them into compliance with federal laws. It could also refer its findings to the Department of Justice for prosecution and withdraw federal funding in some cases.
The parents’ lawsuit says that “children with disabilities are entitled to learn and interact with all other children, to receive the same education as all other children, and to be returned home as safe and healthy as possible.”
The plaintiffs state that they are not asking for perfection. They are asking for reasonable accommodations—and (according to them) mask requirements are the definition of ‘reasonable accommodation.’
For now, there isn’t much that parents of children with disabilities can do except wait and see how the courts rule.
