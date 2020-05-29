Parents are spending more time than ever with their kids. Since the 1970s, mom’s time with the kids rose 25%, and dad’s time has nearly tripled!
But it’s not as if our responsibilities as parents are decreasing to balance that out. If anything, our plates are fuller than ever.
With a finite number of hours in the day and an overflowing to-do list, you are probably trying to get the maximum number of things knocked off your list in the limited time you have.
So when one of your kids interrupts your “doing stuff” to ask you to spend a few minutes of quality time with him, you may feel justified in saying no. You spend so much time together already. Isn’t that enough?
But you are not giving to your children the one thing they need most of all: connection.
When kids are feeling disconnected from their parents, that results in more power struggles and less cooperation when you ask them to do something. Connection breeds cooperation, and disconnection breeds discord.
The quality of time you spend with your child is way more important than the quantity of time you spend.
So when your kids ask you to play or read them a book or join a quick card game, what do you do? If they are seeking you out, they are looking for that needed connection.
If it is truly a bad time, plan with your child an activity you will do in a short while. Don’t let that opportunity slip away, or distrust will take its place.
Regularly filling your child’s connection tank is like an investment that pays dividends for the rest of that day—and to the strength of your parent-child relationship for years to come.
We still don’t know if there is a “sweet spot” for the right amount of quality time with kids.
So rather than aiming for a certain amount of time, you might ask yourself: Do I feel connected to my child today? If the answer is no, connect for a few minutes.
On the flip side, if you notice your child is acting moody, not listening to you, or acting out, a quick dose of quality connection time can usually help turn that lousy mood around.
Spending quality time with kids has several benefits. It can result in:
• A happier family by increasing your child’s wellbeing and strengthening your emotional bond.
• Fewer behavior issues. It can be an antidote to impulsiveness, aggression, and uncontrolled emotion.
• Better academic outcomes and healthier relationships with others.
• Less stress for both of you.
Aim for 12 hugs each day.
Play… and laugh!
Slow down and savor the magnificence of the moment.
Turn off technology! Your child needs to know that her connection was the most important!
Most importantly, show up 100%! Let everything else go.
Make these ‘kid connections’ a few times every day. The other “stuff” you think you have to do is not as important. When those fertile opportunities have passed, you can’t get them back.
And you will find a lot more of those moments that will melt your heart.
