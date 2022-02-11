Charter schools are independent entities that have received a charter, a set of self-written rules (and promises) about how the school will be structured and run.
An outside authority must approve charter schools. Who plays that role differs from state to state. In states with more restrictive laws, district school boards must approve charters. State boards of education, mayors, or a special charter school board approve charters in other cases.
In the past, if a local school board denied a charter, it could be appealed to the TN State Board of Education. Not surprisingly, the legislature recently enacted the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission to hear new start, revocation, and renewal charter school appeals from across the state and serve as an authorizer to any charter schools that it authorizes upon appeal.
The Commission took over charter school appeal responsibilities from the Tennessee State Board of Education in 2021. The Charter Commission now serves as the charter school authorizer and local education agency (LEA) for all charter schools.
Like district schools, charter schools also have to answer to a board of directors, operate under LEAs, or act as LEAs themselves.
Both offer open and free enrollment to the public and admit students based on their location. However, charter schools usually have capped admission, whereas district schools do not have enrollment limits.
If a charter school decides to adopt an instructional framework or learning method, leaders don’t need to pass decisions through school districts. Instead, the decision processes are conducted at a local level.
Although charter schools still operate as part of the local school district, they can organize a school outside the control of the local school district but still be funded by local, state, and federal tax money, money that would otherwise be used in traditional public schools.
Both public and charter schools are given public funding on a per-student basis. Those funds are allocated based on average daily attendance.
Because charter schools and public schools directly compete for public funding, some argue that charter schools undermine the public education system. Additionally, since for-profit organizations can run charter schools, some criticize charter schools as turning education into a business opportunity.
Although charter schools usually receive public funding, they still utilize some private funding. One primary reason charter schools receive a smaller chunk of public funding is because, in most cases, public funds aren’t allowed to be allocated towards the cost of charter school facilities. As a result, charter schools often need to raise private funds to serve students.
Parental involvement is expected. Many charter schools begin each year by asking parents to sign an agreement to support the school and their child’s learning, including a pledge to contribute a certain number of volunteer hours.
Tennessee does not require charter schools to provide transportation. However, a charter school’s initial application must include a student transportation plan, and the charter school may make transportation arrangements with the LEA in which the school is located. If a charter school decides to provide its own transportation, it will receive the funds that the local district would have spent on transportation.
Teachers at charter schools in Tennessee must be certified under the same qualifications as traditional public school teachers, and must be licensed to teach in the public school system. Teachers are not assigned to charters. Charter school leaders can recruit and hire their own staff, and teachers can decide if they want to work in a charter school.
The most rigorous studies conducted to date have found that charter schools are not, on average, better or worse in student performance than their traditional public-school counterparts.
Charter school failure rates between 1999 and 2017 found that more than one-quarter of the schools closed after operating for five years, and about half of them closed after 15 years, displacing a total of more than 867,000 students. About 24% of charter schools close due to mismanagement, the second largest reason for closure behind funding issues (42%).
