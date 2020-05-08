Remember when teachers and what they do rarely entered your mind? They labored behind closed doors and their efforts felt normal and necessary.
We always knew they were underpaid and under appreciated. However, through this coronavirus pandemic, millions of families realized that teachers are not just convenient, but essential.
This past week was National Teacher Appreciation Week, and I bet most of you didn’t even know it.
Political and educational leaders began discussions to create a special day to honor teachers way back in 1944. It took until 1953 for Eleanor Roosevelt to persuade the 81st Congress to proclaim a National Teachers’ Day. (You probably don’t know that at the beginning of her career, Eleanor Roosevelt was a teacher of dance and calisthenics.)
Did you know there are over 3 million K-12 teachers in the US and over 55 million students? PreK-12 teachers also form the largest occupational group in the US.
Teachers change the lives of millions of children every day—their immense work and impact move us beyond words. And this year, parents are finding that words can’t accurately express the gratitude they feel for their schools’ heroes.
With the abrupt end to the physical school year, our teachers have done even more to continue education with virtual classrooms and learning at home lessons.
Thousands of educators have even risen above what they were trained to do. They have thrown themselves not only into online teaching with virtually no preparation, but also into other impromptu roles: video editor, device distributor, tech support, meal site worker, car parade driver, sidewalk-chalk writer, and window waver.
We would be remiss if we didn’t also recognize those who function behind the scenes and often get overlooked. There are the paraprofessionals who provide vital assistance alongside the teachers, the administrative assistants who keep the schools and offices running, and the bus drivers who safely transport our kids.
We can’t forget the custodians who are cleaning and sanitizing the schools, the nurses who monitor everyone’s well-being and keep the health supplies available, and the food service staff and supervisor who continue feeding our children.
And the principals, supervisors, directors, and board members who provide the needed leadership.
It’s in these challenging times that we truly recognize and appreciate how our nation’s educators play such a pivotal role in our children’s lives—inspiring a lifelong love of learning and discovery and making a difference in their welfare and long-term success.
Teachers take on so much and ask for so little. Their job is one of the most important in the world, shaping young minds and teaching them valuable lessons. They see our greatness before we do, and that deserves respect.
Now is the time to give the biggest possible shout-out to teachers.
So, let your child’s teacher—and other school personnel—know how much your family appreciates their hard work and dedication. Be intentional to honor and thank those educators who have a significant influence on the lives of your children.
