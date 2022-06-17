Gov. Bill Lee indicated last week that he is open to legislation that would arm Tennessee teachers in the wake of the most recent school shooting in Uvalde, TX, saying, “If lawmakers brought it forth, I would certainly consider it.” The bills generally stalled, but there is talk again of turning some teachers into armed security guards.
Where is the teacher to keep the gun? In a desk? I don’t think so. What about on his person? He can be stripped of this weapon by a couple of teenagers.
There is a trade-off between access and security. If a teacher can easily access a gun, so can the students, or someone else. If a teacher cannot easily access the weapon, then what is the point of having it?
What happens if an assailant enters the building or a room, and a teacher accidentally shoots a student? What is the legal liability? And beyond this, what does the teacher say to the parents of the kid she killed: “Win some, lose some?”
What would keep teachers from accidentally shooting each other in the heat of the moment? If law enforcement enters a building with an active shooter—and teachers are brandishing firearms, or shooting—how will the good guys know who or where the bad guys are?
Or consider the easily provoked teacher who decides to shoot an angry parent… or unruly student!
In early March, a Georgia teacher fired a gun in a high school and barricaded himself in a classroom. Not long after that, a California teacher injured three students when he fired a gun inside a classroom. Adding a firearm to a classroom only increases the risk of gun violence—whether intentional or otherwise.
How will guns be stored? How will folks be trained? When will guns be used? How do you ensure kids won’t get access to them? How do you ensure a gun isn’t used in a tense school situation?
The governor of Ohio recently signed legislation authorizing teachers, principals, and other staff to carry guns into classrooms with just 24 hours of training. Legitimately trained response personnel take part in hundreds of hours of ongoing training.
Unless an officer is SWAT trained or on a special response team of some description, he is more than likely not trained well. Even a weeklong class cannot take the place of regular training.
Some insurance companies already conclude that concealed handguns on school premises pose a heightened liability risk and have chosen not to insure schools that allow employees to carry concealed weapons.
Teachers are trained to elevate young minds, not to gun down people. It is the job of the police, who are trained and protected with body armor, to confront and stop dangerous people. (But it was hard to tell that from the officers in the Texas and Florida school shootings.) So why do some think the answer is to arm teachers and administrators?
If the people equipped and trained to protect and serve in dangerous situations cannot be counted on to do either, it is absurd to think that teachers might do better. Teachers are equipped and trained to explain math, reading, and history to students, not stop the deadly gunfire—except for the two teachers in Texas who were shot and killed trying to act as body shields for the children in their classrooms.
Teachers did not become teachers to be heroes. They became teachers to inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning.
You think teachers should be armed? Arm them with smaller class sizes, additional supplies, higher pay, and the trust to do the jobs for which they were trained.
