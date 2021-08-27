The language of educators can be confusing—even for educators. Below is a list of the most notable Federal Education Programs that contribute to the success of our students.
Title I, Part A–Improving Basic Programs
Provides supplemental funding to state and local educational agencies to acquire additional education resources at schools serving high concentrations of students from low-income homes.
Title I, Part C–Education of Migratory Children
Its purpose is to design and support programs that help migrant students overcome the challenges of mobility, cultural and language barriers, social isolation, and other difficulties associated with a migratory lifestyle.
Title II, Part A–Supporting Effective Instruction
These funds are designed to increase student achievement through improving teacher and principal quality.
Title III, Part A–English Language Acquisition, Language Enhancement, and Academic Achievement
This Title aims to ensure that English learners (ELs) and immigrant students attain English proficiency and develop high levels of academic achievement in English.
Title IV, Part A– Student Support and Academic Enrichment
These grants are designed to improve the academic achievement of all students by increasing the capacity of schools and communities to (1) provide all students with access to a well-rounded education, (2) improve school conditions for student learning, and (3) improve the use of technology in order to enhance academic outcomes and digital literacy of students.
Title IV, Part B–21st Century Community Learning Centers
This program supports the creation of community learning centers that provide academic enrichment opportunities during non-school hours, especially for those who attend high-poverty and low-performing schools.
Title V, Part B–Rural Education Initiative (REAP or SRSA)
Its purpose is to provide rural school systems with financial assistance to fund initiatives to improve student academic achievement.
Title VII, Part B–McKinney-Vento, Education for Homeless Children and Youth
This program supports an office for coordinating the education of homeless children in each state. These grants also help systems ensure that homeless children have equal access to education.
IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act), Part B – Special Education
(a)To ensure that all children with disabilities have available to them a free appropriate public education that emphasized special education and related services;
(b) To ensure that the rights of children with disabilities and parents of such children are protected;
© To assist state and local agencies in providing for the education of all children with disabilities;
(d) The ensure that educators and parents have the necessary tools to improve educational results for children with disabilities; and
(e) To assess, and ensure the effectiveness of, efforts to educate children with disabilities.
Compliance monitoring of these federal programs is mandated by law, and helps ensure that all children have a fair, equal, and significant opportunity to obtain a high-quality education.
