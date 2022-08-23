Over the last several months, Americans have watched news broadcasts and cell phone videos of buses filled with illegal immigrants traveling cross-country from the southern border. This footage, while dramatic, does not exaggerate the severity of the situation. The chaos creeping into our communities is just one of the many dangerous consequences of Joe Biden’s open border agenda.

Since the start of the fiscal year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has arrested 1.82 million illegal immigrants, and they are on track to hit two million by the end of September. We have evidence that cartel members, gang leaders, and known terrorists have concealed themselves in the large waves of migrants, and that some (but not all) of them have made it into the country. CBP reports that since last October, they have arrested at least 66 migrants listed in the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB). This influx has created a security and humanitarian disaster and put a tremendous strain on state resources. In the Lone Star State, which has long been the busiest hub along the U.S.-Mexico border, more crossings have meant spending more taxpayer money to do the federal government's job. Texas officials are currently sending busloads of migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City to prevent limited state resources from running dry.

