It is exact, and specific; it demands precise acoustics. A conductor’s full score is a chart, a graph that indicates frequencies, intensities, volume changes, melody, and harmony all at once, and with the most accurate control of time.
Music is mathematical
It is rhythmically based on the subdivision of time into fractions, which must be done instantaneously, not worked out on paper.
Music is a foreign language
Most of the terms are in Italian, German, or French; and the notation is certainly not English—but a highly developed kind of shorthand that uses symbols to represent ideas.
The semantics of music is the most complete and universal language.
Music is history
Music usually reflects the environments and times of its creation, often even the country. Also, many songs we study are from other cultures.
Music is physical education
It requires fantastic coordination of fingers, hands, arms, lip, cheek, and facial muscles, in addition to extraordinary control of the diaphragmatic, back, stomach, and chest muscles, which respond instantly to the sound the ear hears and the mind interprets.
Music is art
It allows the human being to take all these dry, technically boring (but difficult) techniques and use them to create emotion. That is one thing science cannot duplicate: humanism, feeling, emotion, call it what you will.
That is why we teach music!
• Not because we expect you to play or sing all your life;
• Not so you can relax;
• Not so you can have fun;
• Not because we expect you to major in music;
• BUT, so you will be human;
• So you will recognize beauty;
• So you will be sensitive;
• So you will be closer to an infinite beyond this world;
• So you will have something to cling to;
• So you will have more love, compassion, gentleness, and goodness—in short, more life!
Of what value will it be to make a prosperous living unless we know how to live?
