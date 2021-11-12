A kerfuffle developed recently in Virginia’s governor’s race over who was in charge of a school’s curriculum. A Massachusetts Circuit Court case in 2008 may help answer this.
The dispute began when the Parker family’s kindergartner was given a “diversity book bag,” which contained a book of which they disapproved. The following year, his classroom library had another book they didn’t like. The Parkers objected strongly because of their faith.
What began as a dispute over access to certain books escalated into a constitutional struggle between the authority of schools to manage their curriculum and parental rights over the upbringing of their children.
The Parkers claimed that because of their children’s young age, the school was engaged in the indoctrination of students. They hoped that framing education as indoctrination would shift the case away from the many legal precedents that rejected parental demands to control curriculum decisions.
They claimed the State “was seeking to teach the children that their core private family belief system is wrong, and they are doing it behind the parents’ backs.”
The Supreme Court has recognized a concept of parental rights to “be free from unnecessary governmental intrusion in the rearing of their children.” The Circuit Court concluded, though, that no constitutional violation occurred because “[e]xposure to the materials in dispute here will not automatically and irreversibly prevent the parents from raising [their children] in religious beliefs.”
The Court held that “public schools are entitled to teach anything that is reasonably related to the goals of preparing students to become engaged and productive citizens in our democracy,” and one method of doing so can be through instruction about mutual respect and diversity in life.
Education is considered a state responsibility because it is a state’s constitutional duty to provide a public education. The state and local districts set academic standards and curriculum, and the local school districts see to their implementation. Parents and children must comply with reasonable curricular rules when facing objections to particular lessons or courses of study.
Providing lessons designed to increase knowledge of the world and tolerance of its people is a reasonable goal for educators. “[W]hile parents can choose between public and private schools, they do not have a constitutional right to ‘direct how a public school teaches their child.’” The courts have refused to provide a shortcut to shift curricular decisions to the hands of parents.
The Court also noted that there were remedies for the Parkers. They did have the option to send their kids to a hand-selected private school where the curriculum might be tailored to their beliefs and religious objections.
The purpose of public education in a public school is not to teach kids only what parents want them to be taught. It is to teach them what society needs them to know. The client of the public school is not the parent, but the entire community, the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.