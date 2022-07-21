Blackburn.Marshamug - 1.jpg

Sen. Marsha Blackburn

The Biden administration gave our servicemembers an ultimatum – get vaccinated or you will be fired. The White House insists that this latest mandate is about following the science, but their record on the issue betrays their true agenda. Joe Biden and the Democrats are doing all they can to use the pandemic to seize control over the way Americans live their lives.

Nationwide, approximately 13 percent of Army National Guard troops remain unvaccinated. That means the Biden administration's COVID vaccine mandate could cut 60,000 Guard members and Reservists from benefits, pay, and service. Furthermore, reporting by the New York Post revealed that of the 3,000 Guard members and Reservists who requested a religious exemption, none have been granted one.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.