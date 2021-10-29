Publicly funded libraries play an essential role in facilitating free and open access to information. The American Library Association (ALA) affirms the principle that libraries protect the First Amendment and intellectual freedom.
The right to freedom of expression encompasses intellectual freedom, which includes an individual’s right to receive information on a wide range of topics from various viewpoints.
What about school libraries?
In B.O.E. v. Pico (1982), a plurality of Supreme Court justices affirmed that students have a First Amendment right to receive information, and school boards cannot remove books from school libraries for political reasons. The Court did add that school boards could remove books that were “pervasively vulgar.”
However, the Court ruled in favor of protecting intellectual freedom and that “once having created a library, the school board does not have the power to censor its contents based only on the social and political tastes of its members.”
In other words, the government (board or public school) cannot restrict speech (remove library material) because it does not agree with the content of that speech. The Court’s decisions called libraries places for “voluntary inquiry” and concluded that the school board’s “absolute discretion” over the classroom did not extend to the library for that reason.
The Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development cautions that “judgment must not be completely subservient to the popular will… Materials must never be removed or restricted to suppress ideas.”
Two of the guidelines identified by the National School Board Association are:
• To provide information on opposing sides of controversial issues so that students may develop the practice of critical reading and thinking; and
• To provide materials representative of the many religious, ethnic, and cultural groups contributing to the American heritage.
As is true with curricular materials, the ALA cautions that library materials “should not be proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval.”
======
The Position Statement on the Censorship of Books in School Libraries in Tennessee states:
The Tennessee Association of School Librarians (TASL), Tennessee Library Association (TLA), and Friends of the Tennessee Libraries (FoTL) jointly express our strong beliefs in the freedom to read and unfettered access to information, as protected by our First Amendment rights.
We oppose censorship within school libraries on the grounds that it is unconstitutional and contrary to the professional ethics of librarianship. Challenge and removal processes are already in place at the local school district level. The ALA’s Library Bill of Rights states,
III. Libraries should challenge censorship in the fulfillment of their responsibility to provide information and enlightenment.
IV. Libraries should cooperate with all persons and groups concerned with resisting the abridgment of free expression and free access to ideas.
School districts already have reconsideration policies for textbooks and materials. Concerns about library materials should be first discussed with the school librarian; many concerns can be addressed and resolved informally. If no resolution is reached, one may consult the school’s reconsideration policy and submit a formal request for consideration. If there is still a concern after those steps are taken, the district school board’s procedures for requesting materials reconsideration should be followed.
Every book is not for every reader, but every child should have access to books they may want to read. School libraries strive to know learners and assist them in finding books that fit their needs and interests. Ready access to a wide variety of reading materials increases learners’ chances to become readers and choose to read.
A parent/guardian has the right to determine what is best for their child, and only their child. Therefore, the reconsideration processes already in place should be strictly followed.
The executive boards of the TLA, TASL, and FoTL have voted to support this position statement.
