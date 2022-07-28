Hillsdale College (and Gov. Lee) wants to put their charter schools all over Tennessee.
A charter school is an independent educational resource for a community, but is still publicly funded. It can be established by a community group, an organization of parents, or a group of teachers, but it must follow the terms of a charter dictated by local, regional, or national authorities or oversight groups.
They are often called a “school of choice” because parents can opt to send their children to a charter school instead of their assigned public school.
Although charter schools are publicly funded, they often act like private entities. While the organization that applies for the charter might have to report to the state, the companies to which they subcontract do not, and have no accountability to the taxpayers.
Public schools are run by a school board made up of elected community members. The school board is accountable to that community. None of this is true at most charter (or voucher) schools. They are run by executive boards or committees that are not accountable to parents. If you don’t like what your charter or voucher school is doing, your only choice is to withdraw your child.
Charter schools can also shape their student enrollment in surprising ways that often decrease the likelihood of students enrolling with a disfavored set of characteristics, such as with special needs, those with low test scores, English learners, or students in poverty.
After about two decades of experimenting with charter schools, the test results have shown that they are not likely to give our children a better quality education. In fact, there is a high chance that our children will get a lower quality education at a charter school than they would at the school they are already attending.
Charter schools also have a real problem with fraud, waste, and abuse of tax dollars. They are hotbeds for fraud and waste because the for-profit companies that provide education services—such as financial and operation management, managing the facilities, and even designing the curriculum—are not held accountable.
Therefore, Tennessee desperately needs charter reform legislation emphasizing accountability and transparency, just as we demand from traditional public schools.
What about the Hillsdale charters?
Hillsdale College, a Christian school with conservative principles, has already been at the forefront of education fights in Florida and Tennessee. Hillsdale’s president, Larry Arnn, wants to restore “civic virtue” in classrooms.
The curriculum taught at Hillsdale charter schools is called the “1776 Curriculum.” Their website proclaims the curriculum is designed to educate students to “know what it means to be an American.”
Under an umbrella of “classical education” and patriotism, Hillsdale serves as a laboratory and political advocate for ideas such as anti-immigrant xenophobia, abolition of the separation of church and state, the claim that diversity is “unpatriotic” and threatens “national unity,” claims that global warming is a hoax, and the abolition of public education through charter schools and vouchers.
Hillsdale’s charter schools would be public schools under Tennessee law, and Gov. Lee is proposing handing over state money to this private, religious college to run “public” schools. This is the political battle that Hillsdale (and the governor) is weighing into to advance a dismantling of the professional education establishment.
But, it gets worse!
Since Larry Arnn’s recent despicable remarks against our educators, three Tennessee school systems have already rejected Hillsdale’s applications, and another has cut ties.
Gov. Lee was asked if the state should override charter school rejections by local school boards. He responded that the state Charter School Commission will be “the actual decider.”
Did you know the legislature created the Public Charter School Commission in 2019? Did you know the governor appoints all nine members to the Commission? Did you know the legislature gave him that power? Sound fair? Rigged?
According to the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission website, charter schools can appeal the local school board’s decision, and once the Commission decides, it is final, regardless of the will of the local school board or community!
Now, the Hillsdale-affiliated charter schools (and their ilk) are making an end-run around local school boards.
So, the larger question is: Who should determine what is taught? And by whom? I suggest that the Charter School Commission be decommissioned immediately and authority given back to where it rightly belongs.
If we really want to ensure every child gets an excellent education, the answer isn’t parallel school systems. Instead, we need our elected officials (from local to state-level) to commit to actually supporting our public schools and teachers, not giving political lip service. If they don’t, they should be replaced.
That’s the only “choice” worth making.
From Article XI, Section 12 of the Tennessee Constitution: “The state of Tennessee recognizes the inherent value of education and encourages its support. The General Assembly shall provide for the maintenance, support, and eligibility standards of a system of free public schools.”
