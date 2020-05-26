Dear Editor:
Now these three things remain: Faith, Hope and Love. We have been experiencing in these past two months something so astronomical, mystifying and unexpected that we have needed these three things.
Everything changed, our daily lives, our jobs, our schooling, our Sunday worship services, and our plans for future events. We were caught in what felt like Dorothy's spinning tornado on the way to Oz.
But, some valiant people took a deep breath and charged forward. They couldn't have "Normal" so they found something else "Faith".”They couldn't have what they planned so they looked for "Hope.” They felt like too much was being taken away so they decided to give "Love.”
Celebrate Life thought our annual Cruise Against Cancer fundraiser was going to have be cancelled. We needed Faith, Hope and Love and got it from Nathan Manning, who, working diligently with other people, came to our rescue.
Our initial date for April had to be cancelled, but there was an opening at the City Park for Saturday June 20.
During all this time of regrouping, individuals and companies sent us donations and some went over the top. Barrett Garage Door donated $600.00 to help sponsor the day, and Lowe's Home Improvement of Newport gave us patio furniture which included a table, chairs and umbrella. They also gave us a state-of-the-art gas grill! When Faye Fish of Modern Woodmen of America found out we had already received $2500.00 in donations she sent word that she was matching our funds and gave us a check for $2500.00.
Now I will close with a humble “Thank You” to these beautiful people and businesses and the final words of the Bible verse I began this letter with: "But, the greatest of these is Love."
Sincerely,
Michele Sexton
Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.