Since March, our school leaders had to prematurely close schools, developed off-campus learning alternatives, scrambled to create safe and meaningful graduation ceremonies, and this summer fed our students and tried to create back-to-school plans.
They are burnt out, stressed out, and have tried to run schools from home, all while striving to please the stakeholders and teachers while maintaining their own family lives amidst a pandemic.
Even when they had their short times of vacation, there were constant video conferences to attend and emails to respond as everyone wonders what type of fall we will have.
Many school and district administrators have canceled their vacation time entirely and have been working through the summer. The goal? Plan for fall pandemic-related issues.
All of this added stress to what they already bear is taking a toll on their mental health.
The ongoing nature of our society constantly talking and posting about COVID makes it hard for admins to truly stop thinking about the situation. It’s hard to unplug because circumstances change so quickly.
They never really “switch off” even in the best of times. Working from home has meant that there is even less separation between home and work, which makes it harder to deal with their body’s demands for both physical and mental rest and relaxation.
Clinician Dr. Claudia Luiz said the “new level of decision making is almost constant,” which affects the work-life balance, increasing the levels of anxiety.
The parents and community members they deal with are often frustrated, disgruntled, paranoid, or angry. And unfortunately, our school leaders are the ones who unfairly become the receptacles for those emotions.
These are challenging times with decisions that often need to be changed at a moment’s notice.
Our admins are givers and typically don’t think selfishly. They try to think big and keep their eyes on the greater good.
They need your support. So, send an encouraging note or email. Call them with a positive message. Be kind.
Even though there is a pandemic, that doesn’t mean our leaders should personally be in crisis. We need to nourish their spirit.
Have you checked on your principal lately?
