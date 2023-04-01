At a time when our entire state was in shock and grief over the horrific shootings that took place at The Covenant School in Nashville, our president spoke with outright passion ... about his love of ice cream.
As reported by the New York Post, in his first opportunity to make a public statement on Monday since the Nashville tragedy that saw three precious lives snuffed out at the age of 9 by a clearly mentally disturbed person, and three dedicated school employees also murdered before the rampage was heroically ended by police, Biden made clear his priority.
From the New York Post’s report, here were Biden’s first remarks at the previously scheduled event, an East Room event for women-owned businesses:
“My name is Joe Biden. I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband. And I eat Jeni’s ice cream — chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream.
“By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs.You think I’m kidding? I’m not.”
“The businesses represented in this room stretch across industries, from restaurants to architectural firms to hardware stores, plus Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. And by the way — by the way, it is splendid.
“You know it’s pretty dull when you’ve been in public life as long as I have and you’re known for two things: chocolate chip ice cream and Ray-Bans sunglasses, but what the hell.”
If he knew of the gravity of the situation, and there is legitimate reason to doubt how much grasp Biden has of anything, there is no excuse for not opening with remarks first about the shootings and then turning attention to the event at hand. But Joe loves his ice cream, don’t you know?
He eventually got around to the shootings and in typical, banal and detached fashion, blamed semi-automatic firearms (“assault weapons” in his jargon), called again to ban such weapons and then misspoke (another common trait of Biden — long established with proven instances of plagiarism and out and out prevarication during his five decades of alleged public service), by stating the shooter had two AK-47s.
One can only imagine how deep down disappointed Biden and his handlers were when they discovered the shooter — a 28-year-old female who identified as transgendered — was not a mouth-breathing “extreme MAGA Republican.”
But that didn’t stop the gun blame game coming from the usual amen corner of gun-hating acolytes.
This is from the same crew that either refuses to understand what is actually a semi-automatic weapon, or does know but prefers to spread misinformation. The truth is that unless you are talking about a musket or a revolver, most weapons are semi-automatic, which many on the left equate with machine guns. Ignorance is not bliss, but it serves their purpose.
We also had to endure the usual anti-Christian hatred being spewed by the left, perfectly encapsulated in a since-deleted tweet by so-called journalist David Pakman, who tweeted: “Very surprising that there would be a mass shooting at a Christian school, given that lack of prayer is often blamed for these horrible events. Is it possible they weren’t praying enough, or correctly, despite being a Christian school?”
It’s hard to imagine having that much hate in your heart.
We do need to confront the mental health crisis in America. We need to put an end to these unconscionable acts of violence against innocents. But we also need to stop screaming that we need “gun control.” The truth is we do have gun control, but for the left it is about banning guns, not controlling guns.
Meanwhile, just so we can be clear Mr. President, you are known for far more things than ice cream and wearing sunglasses. Here is a short list of what you will be remembered for:
Thirteen dead American service members courtesy of a terrorist in Afghanistan because you chose to cut and run.
Rampant, out of control inflation and supply chain crises.
The rise of China as the world’s leading superpower.
A complete breakdown of our borders that has led to an out of control immigration and Fentanyl crisis, endangering the lives of Americans, something that we have seen first-hand in our area.
The loss of US energy independence.
The weaponization of the justice department against Americans who disagree with you.
Let’s call it a budding collection of your greatest hits if you will, Mr. President. Oh, and one more thing, you don’t look as cool as you think in those cheesy RayBans.
Newport Plain Talk Managing Editor Dave Ruthenberg is a multiple award-winning columnist and reporter. Contact him at dave.ruthenberg@ newportplaintalk.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.