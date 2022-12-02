Kathryn Jean Lopez

Conversations and investments in relationships can go a long way. Our polarized and social media culture fights against these incredibly human things, but we can fight back.

I was recently in the Dallas area, meeting a friend for lunch. On the way back, somehow, I wound up talking about some of the most controversial topics with my Uber driver. Abortion came up early and often. So did religion.

