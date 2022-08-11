Parents know that school day mornings can be hectic. However, there are several ways to make such mornings go more smoothly so everyone gets where they need to be on time.
• For happier mornings, develop a special morning routine and stick with it. You have a bedtime routine, so why not create a wake-up routine too? Similar to how kids resist less when they know what is coming, a wake-up routine will get them up easier since they understand the process. Children who can predict what is coming next feel competent and much more likely to cooperate.
• Try getting up 15-30 minutes earlier. The extra time might help things run more smoothly and keep you from getting stressed out if things go awry in the morning.
• Consider an alarm clock for children who find it hard to wake up or don’t like getting out of bed. Let him pick it out. Mandatory rule: do not go back to sleep after the alarm sounds! It might help to get an alarm that uses light along with the sound.
• Create a “getting ready” chart, so your morning routine runs smoothly. This will help your kids to stay focused on the tasks that need to be accomplished. For example, make the bed, brush teeth, feed the dog, clean up breakfast dishes, get lunch, etc. Tasks such as these teach your child the concept of ‘teamwork’ and responsibility. Also, mornings are more manageable when your children are more independent. Keep their morning chores to a minimum, though. You don’t want to create work orders that eat up the time needed to get ready for school.
• With your child, create baskets with toothpaste, toothbrush, comb/brush, hairspray, clips, etc., which should eliminate the time wasted looking for such items.
• Cut down on distractions. Television can distract children from getting ready, and many families have a rule about no TV in the morning. Think about leaving it off, unless it’s a special treat for being ready on time. Your kids will be able to get out the door faster if they are free from distractions.
• Give your children calm and clear instructions about what you want them to do, and follow up with specific praise as soon as they start to cooperate. Try not to give your children extra attention for arguing, whining, or stalling. Even negative attention is an incentive for them to keep going with this behavior.
• Keeping calm in the morning is essential. No one wants to begin the day with raised voices and high tempers.
• If your kids have a real issue staying on target, set a kitchen timer for their tasks. This can give them an idea of how long they have to dress, eat, brush their teeth, etc.
• Make time for cuddles. On rushed mornings, it’s easy to skip the hugs and kisses. A few cuddles amid the morning chaos will remind all of you about what matters most in life!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.