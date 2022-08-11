Parents know that school day mornings can be hectic. However, there are several ways to make such mornings go more smoothly so everyone gets where they need to be on time.

• For happier mornings, develop a special morning routine and stick with it. You have a bedtime routine, so why not create a wake-up routine too? Similar to how kids resist less when they know what is coming, a wake-up routine will get them up easier since they understand the process. Children who can predict what is coming next feel competent and much more likely to cooperate.

Trending Recipe Videos



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.