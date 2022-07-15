Nashville’s NewsChannel5 reported that a teacher shortage crisis is hitting Tennessee counties hard.
During the 2021-2022 school year, the state had 1,024 unfilled vacancies, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Education. From that same school year, the state issued 1,354 permits, which gave a person an emergency credential to teach in the classroom without any teaching license.
Writer Andy Spears said that this comes as no surprise to the education advocates who have been warning about the potential for just such a crisis for more than a decade.
Since 2009, Tennessee has identified shortages in the overall numbers of K-12 teachers needed for public schools as well as teachers for specific subjects. There is a critical need in the state for STEM teachers, as well as shortages in high school English, social studies, world languages, Pre-K through high school special education, and English as a second language.
According to a 2014 report by the Appalachia Regional Comprehensive Center, Tennessee ranked 40th in average teacher pay and 40th in teacher salary improvement. It now ranks 42nd!
A lack of respect for the profession and lagging pay means people don’t want to go into the profession, or find it untenable to stay.
Nashville education blogger TC Weber said, ”If I’m paying you $100 dollars a day to repeatedly beat you with a baseball bat, you are going to tire of it quickly. So then, when you are about ready to quit, I raise the rate to $1000. You look at the money and try to convince yourself that for that kind of money, you could handle getting beat with a bat all day. But, after a little while, it’ll start to sink in, you don’t want to get hit with a bat for any amount of money.”
So, yes, more money would possibly help stem the exodus. But it’s also critical to have leaders who respect the profession rather than constantly attack it.
This exodus is the logical result of a two-pronged attack on public educators—keep pay low and relentlessly attack the profession with ever-changing accusations. Our policymakers have ignored a decade of warnings, now there are fewer left to teach.
