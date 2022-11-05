Dave Ruthenberg

Belated greetings, Newport! I say “belated” because I have been here since mid-September as the managing editor at The Newport Plain Talk, but have been so busy getting acclimated I have hardly had a chance to introduce myself. That’s not a bad thing though, it means there is a lot going on in Newport to keep us busy here at the newspaper.

I am hoping to write a recurring column as a way to communicate with you, our readers, about what is happening and to solicit your thoughts and ideas. My first quandary though was what to call my column. I am settling on my old standby, “The Deep End,” a column title I have used over the years.

