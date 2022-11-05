Belated greetings, Newport! I say “belated” because I have been here since mid-September as the managing editor at The Newport Plain Talk, but have been so busy getting acclimated I have hardly had a chance to introduce myself. That’s not a bad thing though, it means there is a lot going on in Newport to keep us busy here at the newspaper.
I am hoping to write a recurring column as a way to communicate with you, our readers, about what is happening and to solicit your thoughts and ideas. My first quandary though was what to call my column. I am settling on my old standby, “The Deep End,” a column title I have used over the years.
Why “The Deep End” you may ask? Well, I would like to think it conveys what a deep thinker I am, but if you speak to anybody who knows me, they will likely be quick to dispel that notion. I have been told it has been interpreted as meaning you better get your boots on because it is getting pretty deep. Others have frequently stated it was apropos as I was clearly getting in over my head, which really is not that significant considering my being height challenged (in other words, I am a short dude).
But enough of that.
Originally, from Michigan, I arrived in Newport out of Nashville where I spent the previous 18 months as an editor at Main Street Nashville, an online daily e-newspaper. Immediately prior to that I was an editor and columnist for 13 years at the Enid News & Eagle, a daily newspaper in Oklahoma.
One thing I have always felt strongly about is the importance of a community newspaper and that is what enticed me to Newport. The Newport Plain Talk has a long, award-winning history of covering not just Newport, but Cocke County and it is my hope not to just continue that, but to enhance it.
A community newspaper needs to tell the stories of its citizens, from the positive and yes, sometimes, the negative. Stories about your neighbors (or yourself) that celebrate what makes the community strong are not just compelling, but also bring pride to the community and during these times that is certainly something we can all use.
In my conversations and meetings I have had so far, I am impressed with the community involvement and the future outlook for Newport and Cocke County. It is no secret that Newport has its challenges, but it also is blessed to have so many who care and believe in it.
Down the road there appears to be some exciting news on the horizon for downtown, an area that, unfortunately, has fallen on to some hard times and it has the appearance of those hard times.
Lynn Ramsey, the director of the Cocke County Partnership — Chamber of Commerce, is a great example of a tireless champion for Newport. Hopefully, you had the opportunity to take part in the Fall Harvest Street Festival, just one of many activities the chamber has hosted recently.
The holiday season will see the chamber offering the Cocke County Christmas In The City celebration and for the first time, the annual Christmas Parade will be held at night. Many other civic organizations, such as the Kiwanis, will be participating and it is hoped downtown businesses will jump on board.
We also want to encourage you to share the news with us. We want to help get out the word across Cocke County about happenings, news and events in our community and our readers are the best sources!
Now, as noted, Newport also has some issues to overcome, issues that are affecting much of our society. A daily review of police and sheriff reports makes it clear that there is a methamphetamine, and general substance abuse problem that brings with it related emergencies and crime. We cannot overlook those matters and we will honestly and forthrightly report on those stories.
I also want to mention some of our staff that are working hard to get the news to you.
We are fortunate to again have Kathy Hemsworth, who recently returned to The Newport Plain Talk, in a reporter role. Many of you know her from her extensive reporting. I am very happy to have her onboard as she brings a wealth of knowledge about the area and has become my own personal version of a Newport and Cocke County reference book.
Also joining us recently was Jake Nichols as our sports editor. His enthusiasm and commitment to covering area sports has already had a very positive impact on the community. His reporting has gone beyond the game stories to telling the stories of the people who make it happen and are having an impact.
My wife Debbie and I are looking forward to getting out and meeting as many of you as possible. We have both been happy to surround ourselves in East Tennessee hospitality and the natural beauty of this area is absolutely breathtaking.
Do not hesitate to contact me or our staff. We look forward to hearing from you. I also encourage your feedback to let us know what you would like to see from your community newspaper. Tell us how we are doing and how we can do better.
