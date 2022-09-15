Did you know that cooking tasks help kids develop necessary academic, cognitive, and motor skills? That means they are being prepared for success in school and life.
• Increases Language Development
As you cook, you are labeling ingredients which increases a child’s vocabulary. Kids also have to follow directions which enhances receptive language skills.
While cooking, have your child describe what they are doing for even greater language development. Also, have them predict what will happen next, or guess the next ingredient.
• Enhances Fine Motor Skills
Mixing the ingredients, rolling the dough, and using cookie cutters are great ways to enhance a child’s fine-motor strength and control. Squeezing icing onto cookies and decorating cupcakes also use eye-hand coordination. These motor skills help develop academic skills such as writing, cutting, and coloring.
Help improve these skills by allowing them to slowly pour ingredients into a bowl or quickly mix them together. For older children, let them help flip the pancakes.
• Increases Math Ability
Cooking involves a great deal of measurement. Kids will learn various measurements, such as cups, teaspoons, and tablespoons. They will also understand fractions, and addition and subtraction skills.
• Improves Reading Skills
Have your child read the recipes. For the younger kids, start with the numbers such as “2” cups of flour or “4” tablespoons of butter. For older kids, have them read each step and then follow the directions. This also helps enhance reading comprehension.
Following a recipe can also boost your child’s listening and sequencing skills.
• Introduces Kids to Scientific Concepts
Cooking involves a great deal of science. Kids learn what happens when certain ingredients are mixed, or the measurements are incorrect.
• Increases Focus and Attention
Kids need to stay focused and pay attention to each detail, or the recipe will not be completed correctly. If they miss a step, the final product will not turn out correctly.
• Teaches Life Skills
Kids can learn early on how to make their own sandwiches, pour milk, or heat something in the microwave. Older kids can learn to cook meals for themselves and the family. This will allow them to be more independent and responsible individuals.
Cooking also teaches kids various safety lessons, such as not touching a hot stove, or using a knife correctly.
• Promotes Healthy Eating
Allowing kids to cook helps them learn what foods are healthy and what are not. It allows them to try new foods they may not have tried otherwise. Kids want to eat what they fix!
• Boosts Self-Confidence
When a child is able to complete a recipe successfully and make a meal, they feel a sense of pride and confidence. Also, the more kids cook, the more their level of independence increases, boosting their self-confidence and self-esteem.
• Teaches Planning Skills
Helping to organize himself in the kitchen, and clearing up messes, is also a useful life skill. Help your child take dirty dishes to the sink and “clean up as you go,” and then remember to pack all the ingredients away afterward!
• Encourages Family Bonding
Cooking is a task that the entire family can enjoy! Make it a routine to cook one dinner together each week, or turn Friday night into make-your-own pizza night. You can also play your own version of “Chopped.” Cooking together as a family creates a bonding experience.
It might get a little messy at first, but if you persevere, the mess gets less as they develop their skills. But above all, the fun they will have with you—and the skills they will learn—far outweigh the temporary inconveniences!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.