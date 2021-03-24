Failure tends to be more public than success. We fret about it, we try to avoid it, and we question ourselves every time we have unconventional ideas. But the simple truth is—no great success was ever achieved without failure. It is a necessary stepping stone to achieving our dreams.
“You may be disappointed if you fail, but you are doomed if you don’t try.” ―Beverly Sills
“Failure is only the opportunity more intelligently to begin again.” ―Henry Ford
“The secret of life is to fall seven times and to get up eight times.” ―Paulo Coelho
“Our greatest glory is not in never failing, but in rising every time we fail.” ―Confucius
“The master has failed more times than the beginner has tried.” ―Stephen McCranie
“Failure is success in progress.” ―Albert Einstein
“Do not judge me by my successes; judge me by how many times I fell and got back up again.” ―Nelson Mandela
“Don`t let failure go to your heart and don’t let success go to your head.” ―Will Smith
“It’s only when you risk failure that you discover things.” ―Lupita Nyong’o
“Failure isn’t fatal, but failure to change might be” ―John Wooden
“Everything you want is on the other side of fear.” ―Jack Canfield
“Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly.” ―John F. Kennedy
“If you’re not prepared to be wrong, you’ll never come up with anything original.” ―Ken Robinson
“Giving up is the only sure way to fail.” ―Gena Showalter
“Failure should be our teacher, not our undertaker. Failure is delay, not defeat. It is a temporary detour, not a dead end.” ―Denis Waitley
“When you take risks, you learn that there will be times when you succeed, and there will be times when you fail, and both are equally important.” ―Ellen DeGeneres
“There is no failure except in no longer trying.” ―Chris Bradford
“Success is not final; failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” ―Winston Churchill
“Pain is temporary. Quitting lasts forever.” ―Lance Armstrong
“It’s not how far you fall, but how high you bounce that counts.” ―Zig Ziglar
“The more you fail and recover and improve, the better you are as a person.” ―Chris Hardwick
“I’ve missed more than 9000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.” ―Michael Jordan
