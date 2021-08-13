School routines and the instructional practices of educating students have historically been slow to change. The rapid disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic changed all that.
When faced with the pandemic-related school closures and the abrupt transition to at-home learning, schools turned on a dime. Changes that normally would have taken years were implemented in a matter of days or weeks.
Although we are all hopeful that the experiences of this past year are an anomaly, that may not be the case, especially as COVID-19 cases once again rise with the spread of the Delta variant.
If there is a lesson to be learned from history, it is that it repeats itself. We need to learn today’s lessons so that we can benefit from them in the future.
When reflecting on this past year, have you noticed parallels to the Apollo 13 lunar mission? In 1970, the spacecraft encountered a serious mechanical issue that threatened the mission and the life of the crew. It required an immediate shift in mission goals. The focus of the crew and ground support shifted from landing on the Moon to returning to Earth alive.
To do this, the astronauts had to collaborate with ground support over remote channels and use the limited supplies at their disposal to refashion critical components of the spacecraft’s carbon dioxide scrubbing system.
All involved with the rescue engaged in inquiry-based brainstorming to re-envision their mission. The Apollo crew was forced to take risks they would have otherwise avoided.
Similarly, school leaders and teachers encountered a massive system failure during the pandemic, forcing a shift in goals. Instead of normal everyday face-to-face learning, they had to connect remotely with students to facilitate learning. This common goal united teachers and school leaders, and forced them to collaborate in search of solutions.
They reached out and found education professionals from around the country that were interested in collaborating. They joined remote Zoom meetings and other platforms to ask questions, strategize, and share experiences.
These collaborative efforts created a shared purpose. They saw the urgent need to rethink how they delivered instruction. And they developed a keener understanding of the out-of-school challenges many students face.
Another parallel was the sense of urgency that surrounded the need to make changes and connect with students. Many schools offered meals to support families within the first few days of the school closure. This would have seemed like an impossible task pre-COVID-19.
Likewise, teachers who had limited technology skills were using remote learning to conduct classes. This transition would also have been labeled impossible prior to the pandemic.
All this was possible because teachers and school leaders collaborated and shared ideas like never before. It was an environment where we could take risks because every day was a new experience. Educators made a total commitment to their work.
The secret recipe for change is highly engaged collaboration driven by a common goal.
Can this be replicated in the eventuality of another crisis? There is no way to know if some other yet-to-be-imagined emergency will again force schools and society to reinvent themselves. However, if that happens, our educators will know how to pull themselves through.
(Dr. Laura Kagy, Superintendent of Schools, Bloomfield, OH)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.