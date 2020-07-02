On July 4, we will celebrate the birth of American independence, when 56 representatives from the 13 original states pledged their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor to support the Declaration of Independence. Now, 244 years later, the vision of these founders still lives on in the United States of America.
The future of our great country is determined by every new generation. Each generation must decide if our country will recommit itself to the values of liberty and justice for all or if it will allow these core principles to fall by the wayside.
And now, as we watch protests seemingly trying to erase our history by targeting statues honoring our nation’s Founding Fathers and great presidents, we must again decide what kind of country we will be. Will we be a country that hides from our past, or will we be one that recognizes it and learns from it? Will we be a country driven into submission by the mob, or will we be a country committed to democratic values that we have long held dear?
The United States is not, and has never been, perfect. When we honor our founders like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, or our great presidents like Abraham Lincoln or Theodore Roosevelt, we do so not because we believe they were without flaws, but because of the remarkable foundation they laid for America, based on the self-evident truths that all men are created equal and that they are endowed by their Creator with unalienable rights, among which are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Throughout our country’s history, the groundwork laid by our founders “in order to form a more perfect union” has lived on. We honor our founders for setting forth these principles, which still guide our nation to this day.
Of course, the ideals set forth by our founders were not fully realized all at once. It took almost 90 years from the signing of the Declaration of Independence for slavery to be legally abolished by the Thirteenth Amendment, and over 140 years for women to have their right to vote enshrined in the Constitution by the Nineteenth Amendment.
Even today, we continue to grapple with how to live up to the values our founders set forth. But when I see an angry mob tear down statues of Ulysses S. Grant or threaten to take down a statue of Abraham Lincoln, it is clear to me that these rioters aren’t acting out of principle.
This is destruction for destruction’s sake, and people who value American idealism must stand up and say, “Enough is enough.” America becomes greater with each generation, and we build on the legacy of those who have come before us. America is great because we learn from our history and grow from it, not because we tear it down and hide from it.
When you look around the world, it’s impossible to find a nation that has done more to defeat tyranny, secure liberty, and free people from the bonds of oppression. Throughout the many challenges our country has faced over the past 244 years, we have remained committed to the ideals of freedom and equality.
This Independence Day, we should once again dedicate ourselves to the upholding the principles our nation was founded on. We must work tirelessly to preserve the rights endowed to us by our Creator and ensure that these rights exist for the next generation of Americans. Instead of tearing down our history, let’s build America up to be a beacon of freedom and liberty throughout the world.
I wish you all a safe, healthy and happy Independence Day.
