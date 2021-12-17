We don’t often think of listening as a skill that can be developed. Nevertheless, whether you are in a meeting or out with friends, listening skills can—and will—prevent misunderstandings, enhance your relationships, and even make you a better leader.
Get rid of distractions.
This seems like a no-brainer, but put away cellphones, laptops, newspapers; turn off the TV—really anything that isn’t relevant to the conversation. Others will appreciate your presence much more if you are actually… present! All those texts will still be there when the conversation is over.
Show empathy through active listening.
Combined with empathy and an effort to step in another person’s shoes, active listening is the most effective form of listening. Taking a personal interest doesn’t always come naturally, but try these three parts of active listening:
• Recognize all verbal and nonverbal cues.
• Make sure you really get what they are saying.
• Validate + relate. You don’t have to agree with them, but you need to hear them.
Stay present.
Stop anticipating potential outcomes or what you will say next, and focus on following along.
Jot it down.
Your memory isn’t perfect. Take notes. Because it’s slower than typing, it forces the brain to spend more time thinking about what every word means.
Keep your brain in time with your mouth.
We think faster than we talk. To resist mental avalanching, give your brain other tasks, such as noting and organizing key points, paying attention to nonverbal body language, etc. Instead of moving too far ahead, plunge deeper into the present.
